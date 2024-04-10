What's On: Let's Rock For Mental Health at The Ostrich - and best of the rest

Spangler's CMC welcome Nigel Slater to the Parkway Club

​Duckfest, The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, May 26

A line-up featuring Nicole Lawrence, The Contacts, Soul FX, The Tourettes, The One Eyed Cats, Free Soul Sister, Malcolm Fovargue plus DJ sets. Taking place from 12pm to 9pm with food and drink. Tickets on sale now. In support of the British Heart Foundation

THURSDAY 11th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Distraction from 8pm. Top 4-piece female fronted teenage covers band from Kettering.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm.

FRIDAY 12th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Set In Stone from 9pm. Cambridgeshire band playing Rock covers at their best, 70s, 80s, 90s right up to date.

Charters, Town Bridge, has JazzFunktion live DJ set from 8pm-late with Malcolm James and Paul Andrews. Playing Jazz, Funk, Soul, Old Skool and anthems.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kurmujun from 9.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Salmon Dave from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ AMY playing Old School, RnB, House and music from the 90s to now from 9pm.Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Toxic Blondes.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Inertia.

SATURDAY 13th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pommy Granites from 9pm. Playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Glam Rock, Brit Pop and modern covers.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Youth Band of Peterborough Show from 7pm featuring Upon This Rock, Dusty Seagulls and Inertia. Tickets £5.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler’s Country Music Club with guest the very popular Nigel Slater. All kinds of dancing, everyone welcome. £6 on the door, music starts at 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Let's Rock For Mental Health In Support of MIND featuring CUSH, Lounge Lizards, Tribal Misfits, Acoustic Floyd, Under The Covers, Rock N Roll Andy and Ziggy Bates from 4pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has 50/50.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dead Horse (rock band).

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove from 9pm-3am with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has five-piece rock, pop, and funk covers band Halo from 10pm.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Cosmic Rodney.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Lee Lambert.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Indie Night with DJ Scoots from 7pm - 11pm .

SUNDAY 14th:The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Reckless from 2pm.Female fronted Rock and Pop covers band from Bourne.

The Ostrich Inn has Johnny Quinn - 5pm .

Charters has Jimmy Doherty from 3pm with a great selection of well known popular hits from across the decades.

TUESDAY 16th: