What's on - join Bradley for the S-Club Party at Flares

Bradley’s S-Club Party is coming to Flares

You can reach for the stars on Saturday as Bradley’s S-Club Party comes to Flares in Peterborough.

The S-Club singer will be performing a classic party DJ Set and MCing at the Broadway venue from 10,30pm until late. Expect all the top S-Club party hits.

Meanwhile downstairs in Embassy on Friday there is the Chronicles of Bass launch party – a brand-new Drum & Bass and Jungle night with big names, big basslines, and serious energy.

Kicking things off with a two-hour set is the iconic Nicky Blackmarket, backed by a heavy lineup of underground selectors: DJ Riot, Stylins, Darka & Luger, Instant, and Daiz, hosted by Fizzerman, Dappa Don, Linden D and Juiceman with special guest Palma Da Charma.

Nicky Blackmarket will be headlining the launch of Chronicles of Bass at Embassy on Friday.

It’s 9pm until late, and tickets are available from www.skiddle.com or £20 on the door.

THURSDAY 17th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions - four performers from 8pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – questions from across the decades, teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 18th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Embassy, Broadway, has Chronicles of Bass launch with special guest Nicky Blackmarket.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Eclectic Ballroom from 5pm – DJ duo playing disco, funk, soul, house and hip hop.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has live music from the brilliant party band One Wild Night from 8:30pm, plus Bannisters Pizza street food served 5pm-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Dependant Variables from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has resident DJ MrNash who presents Quo Vadis – playing uplifting 90s house, garage, Ibiza classics, 90s RnB, Hip Hop and more! £5 entry from 8.30pm (proceeds to Cancer Research UK)

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 2020 Vision.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Lincolnshire’s premier covers band, playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits. SATURDAY 19th

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

Flares, Broadway, has Bradley’s S-Club Party from 10.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Popular 7 piece Peterborough band, playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave and Noughties nonsense.

The Ostrich Inn has Kickback from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has live music.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove, playing top tunes from 70s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJs Pat Unwin, Mark Goodliff and Steve Scallon with Beats on the Barge playing reggae, soul, hip hop, boogie and funk from 2pm – 10pm..

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Aron Fender.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Hold The Sky from 9pm. South Lincolnshire’s favourite 4-piece hi-energy Rock and Pop covers band, playing from the 50s up to date. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 20th:

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm. Charters has Summer Sundays in the beer garden with High Point Players from 3pm to 6pm..

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a great afternoon of live music from Kill Me Kate from 3-5pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has 2020 Vision from 2pm. Popular 5-piece Rock covers band, in The Beer Garden.

Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club in the function room – DJs Robin Chubb, Lee Serjeant, Ian Jennings and guest DJ playing jazz, latin, fusion and funk. From 3pm – 8pm, free entry.

TUESDAY 22nd:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. Brewery Tap has quiz night from 8pm.