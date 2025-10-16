What's on - including stand up comedy from Daniel O'Reilly

See Daniel O'Reilly at The Cresset

Comedy from the outrageous Daniel O’Reilly, breath-taking ballet, music, drama and more to look forward to in Peterborough this week.

Daniel O’Reilly: Let’s Have It at The Cresset, October 17 Hold on to your seats and brace yourself for a night of outrageous laughs and no-holds-barred comedy. Daniel is famous for his unapologetic humour, quick-fire crowd work, and electric stage presence.

Crown Ballet Presents: Swan Lake New Theatre, October 18 The greatest of all romantic ballets performed live on stage. Swan Lake is one of Tchaikovsky’s best works, featuring some of ballet’s most memorable music and breath-taking dance.

Breaking The Code, New Theatre, today

Arguably one of the most important and inquisitive minds of the twentieth century. Alan Turing is famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

Dr Richard Shepherd: Time of Death New Theatre, October 17 Step into the world of the forensic investigation of sudden and suspicious death with Dr Richard Shepherd, the UK’s most distinguished forensic pathologist.

The Table at Key Theatre Studio, today

What does it take to become a refugee, migrant, or asylum seeker today? Developed from real interviews with first-generation economic and war migrants in Bournemouth and Peterborough, written by award-winning playwright, Peterborough-born Aisha Zia.

CHICKEN TOWN – Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pm

Broke and looking for answers after being released from prison, Jayce goes into business with an elderly neighbour (Kev) to fence a shed of weed the old man has grown on his allotment.

The Chaos That Has Been And Will No Doubt Return Jumped Up Theatre and Chalkline Theatre at Peterborough College, October 23 Set over one chaotic night, the play follows two best friends as they chase the highs of youth against a backdrop of systemic neglect. Painting a tapestry of violence and joy, it is a raw, real- time collision of friendship and survival. Told with biting wit and lyrical intensity, this production is a powerful exploration of class and identity, with a cracking house party that pulses round the corner.

Dreamcoat Stars New Theatre, October 22 Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat led by Keith Jack.

Chicago Blues Brothers at The Cresset, October 19 This is the ultimate Blues Brothers show, packed with Motown, soul, rock & roll, and all the legendary classics you love —fan favourites, showstoppers, and high-energy anthems that will have you singing and dancing all night long!

Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare: Hamlet at The Cresset, October 23 Featuring a cast of professional Shakespearean actors, this unique production takes an unpredictable twist each night as one performer is chosen to be deliberately intoxicated for up to four hours before showtime.