What's on - including Shaun Ryder, Lee Mead and Dom Joly

LEE MEAD: THE BEST OF ME

New Theatre, October 12

Join the award winning West End leading man for an evening of unforgettable music from the world of Musical Theatre, contemporary hits and his new EP with his outstanding live band.

Some famous faces visiting the city this week - Dom Joly, Shaun Ryder and Lee Mead

DOM JOLY: The Conspiracy Tour

Key Theatre, October 16

Dom Joly has been off travelling the globe again. This time, he’s been looking into some of the strangest and weirdest conspiracy theories in existence and offering his take...

SHAUN RYDER – HAPPY MONDAYS, AND FRIDAYS, AND SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Key Theatre, October 13

Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun Ryder is hitting the road for a new, spoken word tour.

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, October 10, 7.30pm

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, with “A New Chapter – Dean’s Cathedrals and the Future”. The Cathedral is such a well-loved historic building, that’s stood at the heart of our city for over 900 years; the Dean will be sharing with us of its future.

Visitors are very welcome to attend, for a fee of £3.

Black History Month

Cathedral Square, October 12

Black History Month event from 11am to 7pm. Enjoy sharing cultures dance, music, food and fun for all the family.

Baga Chipz – Material Girl ‘Much Betta!’ Tour 2024

The Cresset, October 14

The Rupaul Drag Race UK star is back. Expect hilarious outrageous crass blue comedy, live vocals, dazzling costumes and drunken antics. Age 16+

LOVEDALE

Key Theatre, October 11

After her father’s brutal murder, Lara flees India for rural Wales to avoid testifying in court. Setting up a new life, living under an assumed name she keeps a low profile, that is until Ricky, local mechanic and self-proclaimed Rhondda-mafioso, appears on her track. He’s been digging. He knows who she really is and promises to redeem her father’s reputation. But at what cost? Soon he’s manipulating her, controlling who she sees, what she does. To escape Ricky, she may need to return to India.

KANE BROWN PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS

Key Theatre, October 11

Fearlessly hilarious delivery combined with honesty and sincerity. Kane Brown is 19 years in the game, has performed around the world and opened for Guz Khan on his UK Tour. Rated 18.

An Evening of Burlesque

The Cresset, October 13

A good old-fashioned night – the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses. Age 18+ recommended.

MUGENKYO TAIKO DRUMMERS: IN TIME 30th Anniversary Tour

Key Theatre, October 12

As Europe’s longest-established taiko group, Mugenkyo are widely recognised as the ground-breaking pioneers of this exciting art-form, thrilling audiences worldwide.

SILENT DISCO

The Cresset, October 12

Imagine dancing like nobody’s watching... because everyone’s grooving to their own beat! With three music channels blasting the best of the 80s, 90s, and 00s, you can switch between iconic throwback tracks at the touch of a button on your wireless headphones.

The Best Of Queen – The Break Free Tour

New Theatre, October 11

Get ready to Break Free with the UK’s biggest Queen tribute band – Majesty, in a brand-new show. Take a magical journey celebrating the music and showmanship of the rock sensations.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: Perfect Days

John Clare Theatre, October 10, 7.30pm Directed by Wim Wenders, Perfect Days, is a visually stunning film that beautifully captures the simplicity and profundity of daily existence. The film follows the life of Hirayama, a Tokyo toilet cleaner, whose daily routine unfolds like a delicate ballet of moments, and we are invited into Hirayama’s world, highlighting the beauty in mundane tasks and the quiet joys found in nature and human connections.