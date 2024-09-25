What's on - including Peterborough's biggest ever fair, Oktoberfest and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city centre will be awash with Morris dancers and Ferry Meadows will have a Bavarian makeover….

Peterborough Morris’s Day of Dance in the city centre, September 28

Look out for clashing sticks and flying hankies as Peterborough Morris hold their annual Day of Dance. Twelve invited dance sides displaying a diversity of styles will bring action, colour and music to Peterborough city centre, starting in Cathedral Square at 10.30am before moving on to other sites around the city centre. There will be a finale in Cathedral Square at 4pm.

This year, the morris sides will be joined by Raskila, a Lithuanian folk dance group based in Peterborough.

Peterborough Morris will take over the city centre on Saturday

BRIDGE FAIR

The Embankment, tonight until October 6

Peterborough’s biggest ever fair will feature six roller coasters, 22 adult rides, 30 children’s rides and over 50 other stalls and games. Thursday are cheap rides, Saturdays will have firework displays.

Oktoberfest

Ferry Meadows, September 28

Dust off your lederhosen or dirndl, grab your stein and head off to the huge marquee as Ferry Meadows will be transformed into a Bavarian wunderland, offering a taste of authentic German culture, traditional street food cuisine and only the best Oktoberfest beer.

Entertainment features a terrific oompah band, Oompahlievable; an Oasis tribute act; drag performer; Bavarian sing-along cover band and DJ.

Gates open at 1pm, with the event running through until 10pm.

Little Shop Of Horrors Key Theatre, until Saturday

Featuring well-known songs such as ‘Suddenly Seymour’ and ‘Somewhere That’s Green’, join Seymour, Audrey, Mr Mushnik and the rest of Skid Row for this charmingly tongue-in-cheek musical.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: The Zone of Interest John Clare Theatre, September 26 A 2023 historical drama, the film focuses on the life of the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, as they strive to build a perfect life for their family in a house next to the camp.

Here the Autumn season’s full lineup

Peterborough Bengali Film Festival

Key Theatre Studio, September 29

The three-film festival is a celebration of culture, storytelling and Bengali heritage on the big screen. Showing Ramdhanu (PG), Satyanweshi (12) and Goynar Baksho (12).

Celebrating 60 Years of Sacrewell, September 28/29

A day of fun, family-friendly activities and demonstrations that honour the rich history and community roots, bringing together families, supporters, and past and present trustees for a memorable celebration.

P!NK

New Theatre, September 27

For over a decade Vicky Jackson has been wowing audiences worldwide with her energetic and accurate portrayal of the American Grammy award-winning singer.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Key Theatre, September 27

Join the co-creator and co-host of cult hit podcast All Killa No Filla for a joyous and uplifting show. She’s a star of 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Have I Got News For You and QI.

TEZ ILYAS: AFTER EIGHT at Key Theatre, September 28

One of the most celebrated stars in British comedy (Live At the Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central, Comic Relief) and Sunday Times best selling author (Secret Diary of a British Muslim Aged 13 3⁄4) is back with his hilarious new show.