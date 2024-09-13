Arts Cinema bringing 12 great films from around the world

The group has been going for more than 70 years – an independent cinema dedicated to bringing non-mainstream films to film lovers in Peterborough.
Films are shown on Thursdays at 7.30pm at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway. It costs £8.50 for non-members and £7 for members (annual membership costs £20).
Zone of Interest, 26 September;
American Fiction, 3 October;
Perfect Days, 10 October;
Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger, 17 October;
Blackbird, Blackbird, Blackberry – 24 October;
Robot Dreams, 7 November;
Evil Does Not Exist, 14 November;
That They May Face The Rising Sun, 28 November;
Paris, Texas, 12 December.
Some of the films making up the autumn season for the Peterborough Arts Cinema Photo: supplied
Zone Of Interest, September 26 A 2023 historical drama film written and directed by Jonathan Glazer. Loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis, the film focuses on the life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoss and his wife Hedwig, who live with their family in a home in the "Zone of Interest" next to the concentration camp. Photo: supplied
American Fiction October 3 Monk is a frustrated novelist who is fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Photo: supplied
Perfect Days 10th October Hirayama feels content with his life as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo. Outside of his structured routine, he cherishes music on cassette tapes, reads books and takes photos. Through unexpected encounters, he reflects on finding beauty in the world. Photo: supplied