What's on - including comedy at The Shed and Soul and Motown at The Met

Shed Head comedy night, The Shed Tap Room and Deli in Bittern Way, tonight from 8pm.

The line-up features Aaron Simmonds, recently seen on BBC's Q.I. and ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show;

Also appearing, will be Kirk Fontaine, who performs inventive musical comedy and stand up; Pat Smith, an Essex-born ex-soldier turned comedian; And opening the evening is Just P . Your MC is as always Gary Pike.

Tickets are £10 from www.buytickets.at/shedhead .

THURSDAY 24th: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriters Sessions featuring Stevie Jones & The Wildfires and Toni Barker from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of up to 6 may take part with free entry, winning team takes £30 bar voucher. FRIDAY 25th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Press from 9pm. Exciting 5-piece Peterborough covers band.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson, from 8pm-late, playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock and Alt Rock.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Atomics playing new wave, post punk, power pop from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rock The Night Away: Rhubarb Bridge, Inertia, Ziggy Bates, GMan and Rock N Roll Andy from 7.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has House Sessions present Distortion, from 10pm – late in the Taproom. Plus DJ Nick T presents Throwback in the main venue from 9pm 0 2am. Playing old school anthems and future classics. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Tommy Philpot. SATURDAY 26th:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Youth Bands of Peterborough show (2) from 7pm featuring Who Shot Frank, Dusty Seagulls, George Elliott, The Krossed Keys plus DJ Niall Murray. Members free, non-members £2.

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Out Out VII featuring Malcolm and The Fovargues.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dazed and Confused from 9pm. Peterborough band playing 70s and 80s chart hits.

The Ostrich Inn has Cosmic Rodney from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Velocity from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ MrNash with The Get Down from 9.30pm – 3am. Playing funk, soul, RnB, Hip hop and more. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Numbers (pictured) from 10pm – a lively five-piece band playing 90s Britpop classics, indie rock bangers and more .

The Broadway Club has Paula Burrows..

March United Services Club has The Glorious One-Eyed Cats. Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SUNDAY 27th:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5.30pm.

Charters has Mellow Submarine from 3pm-6pm, a three-piece acoustic tribute to The Beatles, followed by a music quiz, teams of six, free to enter with a £30 bar prize for the winning team. 6:30pm start.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Zephyrs from 2pm. Peterborough party band, playing Rock and Pop chart hits.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Karaoke from 4-7pm