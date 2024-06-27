What's on - including an all-day garden party at Charters and 'bar fest' at Bijou!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Soak up the sun as the House Sessions Garden Party returns to Charters beer garden on Saturday.

There is eight hours of music – house, tech, disco, techno – starting at 2pm. DJs include Eddie Nash, Zoe Roberts, DJ Telsy and more. Free entry.

THURSDAY 27th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band playing an eclectic mix of big band music with singer. Lindsey. Doors open at 8.00pm. entry £7.50.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has free to enter Quiz Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.FRIDAY 28th:Bijou has Karaoke from 8pmCharters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Eclectic Ballroom, fresh from their sell out Jazzie B event at Peterborough Cathedral, playing the best in soul, funk & disco from 7:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Who Shot Frank? from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Another Girl Another Planet from 10pm. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX (2012) X11 from 9pm. Popular four-piece Peterborough Rock covers band. SATURDAY 29th:Bijou has Bijou Bar Fest – a full day of entertainment, starting at 2pm, with a selection of local DJs and a live performance from the much loved Ellie James at 8 pm. Following that there will be music from DJs including Matt:A, Eddie Nash, Paul S.W, and Ayvo.

The Ostrich Inn has Skimmington Ride from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Funk Odyssey performing club classics and dancefloor fillers full of disco & soul from 8:30pm/Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Another Girl Another Planet.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear from 9pm .The Crown, Lincoln Road, has High Point Players from 9pm, playing Rock, Pop, Soul and Funk covers.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has DB5 from 9pm, playing quality Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers. Members free, non-members £2.Brewery Tap has The Get Down with resident DJ Eddie Nash from 9.30pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions garden party from 2pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Rob Bishop.

Iron Horse Ranch House has The Get Back & Iron Horse Present Gimme Some Action: A Night of Vinyl Music from 7.30pm. DJs Nick The Mod and Paul 2TONE Roe playing Mod, R&B, Soul, 60s Beat, Motown, Northern Soul, New Wave, Reggae, Ska and Indie.SUNDAY 30th:

The Ostrich Inn has River City Hustle from 5pm.The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Returns from 2pm.

Charters has Blackout UK from 3pm followed by monthly music quiz from 6.30pm.

WEDNESDAY, July 3: