What's on - including 'all-dayer' at Charters, Strictly Soulful at Parkway and Faux Fighters at The Met

STRICTLY SOULFUL

​Parkway Club, July 28

Strictly Soulful returns with a line-up headlined by award winner Inja’s DJ/MC showcase.

Nicky Blackmarket will be entertaining with Old School Jungle / Drum & Bass alongside one of the scene’s most influential MCs, MC Magika.

Strictly Soulful residents will be in full force as usual.

THURSDAY 27th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Zillions Dead Rabbitz from 8.30pm. New and exciting 4-piece band, playing Rock, Indie, Post-Punk and Alternative covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of up to six with free entry, winning team gets £30 bar voucher.FRIDAY28th:

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has The Faux Fighters (pictured) – The Uk’s #1 tribute to The Foo Fighters.

Support on the night comes from local alt rock outfit Dead Reynolds. Entry is open to 14+ - all under 16’s to be accomp by 18+/ adult

The Crown has RIFFRAFF from 9pm.

Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm, playing indie, new wave, punk, glam rock and alt rock 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s!

Peterborough Lions RFC are hosting the Great Bretton Beer Festival with music from Blackout UK. Entry free before 6pm, £3 after.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Dysfunktional from 10pm – a seven-piece RnB function band including a three piece horn section.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High.SATURDAY 29th:The Crown has The Nuggets from 9pm. Peterborough’s Biggest 60s tribute band.

Peterborough Lions RFC are hosting the Great Bretton Beer Festival with music from Oompahlievable. Entry free before 6pm, £3 after.

The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm .

Yard of Ale has The Zephyrs.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Black Elvis from 9pm until late. Free entry .

The Met Lounge has a double tribute header with Half Real Lavigne - Avril Lavigne Tribute – plus Blinked 182 - An Emo / Pop Punk special on the same night. Open to 14+ / all under 18s to be accompanied.

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash with “The Get Down” from 9.30pm - 3am, playing funk, soul, RnB, Hip hop and RnB. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has a Summer All Dayer with House Genetics from 2pm – 1am. Featuring DJ Sav, Joey Carlo, Matt:A, Eddie Nash, Dan Wallace, Budsy, Brian Donnan, Paul Sw & Zoe Roberts, and hosted by Mc DJ PEP.