​What’s on in the pubs, clubs and bars around Peterborough

Stephen Tanner and Stevie Howard are both on the line-up at Folk Root Club

​THURSDAY 18th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Originals Acoustic Night - three performers from 8.30pm;Charters, Town Bridge, has its General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm;FRIDAY 19th:Charters has Funk n Stuff with DJ Eddie Nash from 8.30pm;The Ostrich Inn has Titan from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards (Reunited) from 9pm playing the very best Rock, Pop and Indie classics;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Reggae n Vibes with DJ Levan Lewis from 9pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DNA;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm, free entry. The line-up features Stevie Daniels (pictured), Gary Lee Ward, Alex Waller, Stephen Tanner (pictured), Ben Britton Band and You & I;

Stamford Corn Exchange Lounge Bar has Bouji Nights, an over-30s DJ night of funk, soul and disco, 8pm - midnight. Tickets £12.SATURDAY 20th:

The Crown has The Returns from 9pm playing Pop and Rock covers across the decades;The Ostrich Inn has Phoenix Project from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale has Kurmujun, playing classic rock;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Let There B/DC from 9pm;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am, free entry before 11pm. £5 after;Charters has The Shambertans from 10pm, a guitar based indie band;Peterborough Conservative Club has Robert Craig. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House has Titan from 9pm – 11.30pm;SUNDAY 21st:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals;Charters has Dave Smith playing solo from 3-6pm. Enjoy an afternoon of great tunes from the front man of Austin Gold;

The Ploughman, Werrington, has High Point Players from 3pm-6pm;

TUESDAY 23rd

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar;

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has a Soul and Motown night with Free Soul Sista;

COMING SOON

Bank Holiday Weekend brings three great nights of music.

Kicking things off at Charters on Friday, May 26, Eclectic Ballroom present the award winning London-based soundsystem collective Reggae Roast.

On Saturday, May 27, Raveyard are back upstairs at the Burghley Club with the legendary hard dance act KUTSKI and much more

And on Sunday, May 28, Sin Central will be at Red Room for a massive night of drum and bass along with some of the heaviest hitters in the scene right now, headlined by he Drum & Bass father, Devilman and one of the most in demand groups in DNB – Basslayerz.