What's on in the pubs, clubs and bars

​Where to catch top local bands playing this week – and a night of country music

Mike Shelby is at Spangler's CMC on Saturday

​THURSDAY 7th

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ night from 8pm.

Here We Aren't, Godric Square, has the Good Shout poetry and spoken word open mic (every first Thursday of the month). Starts at 7pm, different featured poets every month from around the region and further afield. Sign up for an open mic slot on the night.

Brewery Tap, Wesgate, has Chloe Lorentzen from 9pm performing her an acoustic set of her own original songs and popular covers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge quiz from 8pm - teams of six max, free entry.

FRIDAY 8th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Popular Peterborough party band playing quality Pop, Rock and chart hits.

Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm playing disco, funk, soul house and hip hop.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The High Rollers from 9pm.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has The Parkway Christmas Party featuring four acts including The Mersey Boys and Sarah Sheldon from 7 pm. Tickets from 01778 700226 or The Parkway. ar, hot food, raffle, crackers and party hats.

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents Thank Funk it’s Friday from 9pm – 2am.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.

The Ploughman, Werrington, has High Point Players.SATURDAY 9th:

The Parkway Club has Spangler's Country Music Club and A Country Christmas with Mike Shelby (pictured). It is £5.50 on the door, bring your own nibbles, doors open at 7pm Christmas jumpers welcome.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Tourettes from 9pm. Seven-piece band playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave and Noughties Nonsense! (Free Admission).

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale has Last Minute Brigade Christmas gig .

Burghley Club has The Guards from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen with Saturday Night Groove, playing top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has The Nuggets (sixties tribute) from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Steel.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Little Secret from 9pm.SUNDAY 10th:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm-4pm, followed by Skimmington Ride from 5pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has True British Mayhem from 2pm. Popular Peterborough band playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals.

Charters has Chloe Lorentzen from 3pm performing an acoustic set of her own original songs and popular covers followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm - teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab..

The Ploughman has Anna and Jimmy from 3pm.WEDNESDAY13th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night from 7.30pm.