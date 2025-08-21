What's on in the pubs and clubs - it's your Bank Holiday weekend sorted

See 23 Reasons at The Cock Inn's Summer Party on Sunday.

Running parallel to the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment, Charters has its Summer Beer Festival until Monday.

Charters will be showcasing 20+ Real ales, locally and nationally sourced, 8+ ciders and more!

And as usual there will be great entertainment throughout the festival.

Tonight is the weekly Pub Quiz from 8pm; Friday has DJO.P.1 from 5pm – he is a turntablist, party rocker and beat maker whose roots are in hip-hop but is never shy of digging into a crate of any genre; Saturday it is the turn of DJs Lez & Luke from 2pm – playing 70s, 80s, 90s, house, rock, pop and singalong anthems; Sunday you can enjoy The Contacts from 3pm, playing Motown and Soul; Finally, on Monday, join DJ Terry G from 1pm.

P Town Funk are playing The Crown on Saturday night

THURSDAY 21st :

Charters, Town Bridge, has Pub Quiz and Summer Beer Festival.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 22nd:

Fayre Spot, Bretton Centre, has a sizzling weekend of fun, food and family entertainment with live music from Nicole Lawrence from 8:30pm.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Red Room, Broadway, has Bubbles and Wine – with dancehall, afrobeats, reggae and urban bangers with Scarcha Dappa, Mr Lion and DJAY Vinny, hosted by Platinum Browning. Tickets on sale.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJO.P.1 from 5pm plus the Summer Beer Festival.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has new wave/indie band The Ultra Sounds from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rhubarb Bridge from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Inferno – DJ Theodore S Supafly is bringing you 60s, 70s Funk & Disco. Dress to impress! From 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Kill Me Kate.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Candy Twist from 9pm. Playing 60s & 70s chart hits from The Golden age of Rock and Roll. SATURDAY 23rd:

Fayre Spot, Bretton Centre, has a soloist Nicky Downs from 8:30pm

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has P Town Funk from 9pm. The return of the Peterborough party band. Expect Soul, Funk, Rock and Pop chart hits.

The Ostrich Inn has Tribal Misfits from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Black Dog Murphy.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Resurgence from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen, from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has DJs Lez & Luke from 2pm, plus the Summer Beer Festival.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Rob Bishop.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Junk Puppets from 9pm. Peterborough’s No1 80s tribute band playing a real party mix of Rock, Pop & ‘80s Cheese. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 24th:

Fayre Spot, Bretton Centre, has a family fun day from 2pm to 6pm with a barbecue, bouncy castle, face painting, games and competitions.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Summer Party with live music, street food and stalls from midday until 11pm. Entertaining will be Palmy Ukulele Band, acoustic trio 23 Reasons and Don’t Look Down playing Northern Soul and Motown.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Little and Often from12.30pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Sin Central taking over for a night of full-throttle DNB energy from 9pm – 4am. Headliner is Particle, one of the most exciting names in the scene right now, known for shelling down clubs and festivals across the UK & beyond. Special guest is MC Jakes and there is support from top-tier residents and local talent.

The Ostrich Inn has Quinny + Blanty from 5.30pm.

Charters has The Contacts from 3pm plus the Summer Beer Festival.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DnA.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Submarine Racers from 2pm. Ultimate party band covering Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll’ and Motown in the beer garden.

MONDAY 25th:

Charters has DJ Terry G from 1pm plus Summer Beer Festival.

TUESDAY 26th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

Brewery Tap has quiz night from 7pm in the function room.