What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend
Strictly Soulful is back at Peterborough’s Liberation tonight (Friday) with Bryan Gee and a host of guests - kicking off a busy weekend in the city
FRIDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, has Lizzy On The Loose from 9.30pm;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm , free entry;
The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Another Girl Another Planet;
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Black Rose from 9pm playing Rock and Pop covers, free admission;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade;
Liberation, New Road, has Strictly Soulful presenting head of V Recordings, Bryan Gee plus residents DJs and guests Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Zoe & Helena, Rayan Gee, Sparka MC and Linden D;
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.
SATURDAY:
The Windmill, Orton Waterville, has Division from 8.30pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has Groove Cartell, a nine piece band covering Soul and Funk. Supported by Levan Stapleton providing Reggae and RnB vibes;
The Crown, Lincoln Road: Another Girl, Another Planet from 9pm playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone covers. Free admission;
The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dave Smith;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Sixties covers band Candy Twist from 9pm, free entry;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Rob Johnson from 8.30pm-11.30pm;
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm – 3am , free entry.
Charters has The Deps – a reputable covers band from Peterborough will take you on a journey through time from the swinging 60s to the present day. From 10pm, Free entry;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping,has Velocity (Inside) 8.30pm - 11pm free entry;
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn has Mark Stevens from 4.30pm;
Charters has JAZZ UNDERGROUND – a live Jazz DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews from 12-3pm, free entry. Followed by Pembroke Tenneson – an Anglo-American singer songwriter from 3pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday and Thursday);
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe: True British Mayhem from 2pm playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals. Free admission;
The Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night. Free drink for each performer from 6pm - 11pm.
TUESDAY:
Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night out;