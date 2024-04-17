What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

You can see Kick Back at The Crown, New England.

THURSDAY18th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriter's Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

FRIDAY 19th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm. Popular Cambridgeshire four-piece covers band.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Hippies, Freaks and Shakers by DJ Terry G & guest from 8pm – playing a mix of psychedelic 60s and 70s.

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Toxic Blondes from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – 2am . Playing dancehall, hip hop, afrobeats, RnB and more. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Lee ClinghamSATURDAY 20th:The Ostrich Inn has Les Sevants from 9.30pm .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Vicky May.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Babblefish from 9pm. Reunion gig from five-piece Peterborough Rock, Pop covers band and originals.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Phoenix Showband from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am . Playing top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has four piece band Inertia playing music from 60s to present day from 10pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Vicky May .

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has singer/guitarist Lee Wilkinson. Door open at 7pm. £4 members, £6 non-members and guests.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Cosmic Rodney 9pm - 11.30pm.

El Camino at Easton on the Hill has a Brazilian Night – music from Naldinho and three-course meal. SUNDAY 21st:Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has True British Mayhem (St George’s Celebrations)

The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm .

Charters has Sunday acoustic afternoon by CJ Hatt from 3pm, followed by Music Quiz from 6.30pm – teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar tab.TUESDAY 23rd:

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm in the function room.