What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

THURSDAY (April 21):
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has an Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;
Charters, Town Bridge, has a general knowledge quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of up to six. Winning teams gets £20 bar voucher.
FRIDAY (April 22):
The Met Lounge - Get ready to celebrate the return of up front, jump up Drum & Bass with Sin Central bringing you Filthy Habits and rising star, Charta MC. The line-up also includes Subsinner B2B Dsire / Bad Boyz Active (MC TJAY & MCBC); Darka & Luger / Linden D; G-BOID / Sparka MC; Selectah Sounds Takeover Feat Lowkey, Mooks & Cazzy; Elexa B2B AJ / Drax MC; and DKOI. Doors open 9pm. Entry £11 on the door.
Charters has a belated Easter by Embrace Events with Drag Queen Miss Lexi Andrews playing all your dancefloor favourites. Free entry, from 8pm;
The Ostrich Inn has XXX11 - 2012 from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers. Free admission;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Inferno – DJ Theodore S Supafly will be playing 60s, 70s, Funk and Disco. Free entry. From 9pm – 1am.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Last Minute Brigade;
Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.
Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Billy G & The Heartbeats. £6 on the door.
SATURDAY(April 23):
The Ostrich Inn has SuperUnknown from9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Legionnaires 77 from 9pm playing Ska, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco covers. Free admission;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Gangsters;
Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now. Free entry. From 9pm – 3am; also Drum and Bass Night with Mr Nash and guest DJs in the function room. £5 entry, proceeds to Mind charity. From 9pm – 2am;
Charters has The Mighty and the High – an exciting three piece band covering songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s post Punk, 90s britpop up to the modern day. Free entry, from 10pm;
Peterborough Conservative Club has Cole Jackson 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am. Resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
SUNDAY (April 24):
The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith - 4.30pm;
Charters has Mark Stevens – expect a lively set full of cover songs and audience requests. Free entry, from 3pm; also music quiz from 6.30pm – teams of six, free entry, winning them gets £20 bar voucher;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping has an Uncovered Takeover from 2pm to 5pm featuring Hedgehog Reality, Viral Peach and Cubans & Cognac;
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe has Caustic Lights from 2pm - a top Peterborough party band playing Pop, Rock Rock n Roll and Dance covers. Free admission;
TUESDAY (April 26):
Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;
THURSDAY (28th):
Charters has Peterborough Big Band playing an eclectic mixture of music from the past 60 years.Tickets are £5;
