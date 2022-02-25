What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

The Gangsters

FRIDAY:

The Turbines Tavern on Lincoln Road (old PSL Club) has live music from Ska band The Gangsters (pictured). Free entry.

Charters has Vinyl Night – playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock. Free entry, from 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Candy Twist from 9.30pm;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has All Killers No Fillers

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm – a 5 piece female fronted band, playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;

Brewery Tap has Hard2Please – an exciting band who will have you on the dancefloor all night. Free entry, from 10pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster Road, has Velocity from 9pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke from 8pm ;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill has The Brays from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band. Free admission;

Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Money Shot;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Highway Star;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5 from 9pm-11pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has The Get Down. MrNash playing Funk, Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Drum and Bass. From 9.30pm, free entry;

Charters has The B-siders – three-piece covers band playing songs that started out as the B-Sides. Free entry, from 10pm.;

Peterborough Conservative Club has vocalist Sophie Hardy from 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm - 11.30pm (inside);

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Meg McPartlin from 4.30pm;

Charters has Tommy Philpot playing upbeat acoustic covers and originals. Free entry from 3pm; and later Monthly Music Quiz. Teams of six, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar prize, from 6.30pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);

TUESDAY: