What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week
There are some great night out to be had this weekend in Peterborough - with the likes of The Gangsters, the Brays, Cosmic Rodney and Velocity all playing
FRIDAY:
The Turbines Tavern on Lincoln Road (old PSL Club) has live music from Ska band The Gangsters (pictured). Free entry.
Charters has Vinyl Night – playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock & Alt Rock. Free entry, from 8pm.
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Candy Twist from 9.30pm;
Blue Bell, Werrington, has All Killers No Fillers
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm – a 5 piece female fronted band, playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;
Brewery Tap has Hard2Please – an exciting band who will have you on the dancefloor all night. Free entry, from 10pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster Road, has Velocity from 9pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has karaoke from 8pm ;
Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.
Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.
SATURDAY:
Coyotes Bar and Grill has The Brays from 9.30pm;
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm. Top Peterborough party band. Free admission;
Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Money Shot;
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Highway Star;
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has DB5 from 9pm-11pm, free entry;
Brewery Tap has The Get Down. MrNash playing Funk, Soul, RnB, Hip Hop and Drum and Bass. From 9.30pm, free entry;
Charters has The B-siders – three-piece covers band playing songs that started out as the B-Sides. Free entry, from 10pm.;
Peterborough Conservative Club has vocalist Sophie Hardy from 8.30pm - 11.30pm ;
Iron Horse Ranch House has Last Minute Brigade from 9pm - 11.30pm (inside);
Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;
Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;
SUNDAY:
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Meg McPartlin from 4.30pm;
Charters has Tommy Philpot playing upbeat acoustic covers and originals. Free entry from 3pm; and later Monthly Music Quiz. Teams of six, free entry, winning team gets £20 bar prize, from 6.30pm;
Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke (also Tuesday);
TUESDAY:
Liberation has Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night.