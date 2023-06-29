What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

The Contacts are at Charters on Sunday

​THURSDAY June 29th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Palmy Uke Band from 8pmBrewery Tap, Westgate, has Peterborough Big Band playing a wide variety of big band music assisted by singer Lindsey from 8pm. It costs £7.50 on the door.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its Weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm. Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part.FRIDAY June 30th:Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson playing Indie, New Wave, Punk, Glam Rock and Alt Rock from 8pm until late.

The Ostrich Inn has The Expletives from 9.30pm.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Pop Punk Party Bus playing Pop Punk mega-hits from 10pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Shuttlers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Funk covers.SATURDAY July 1:The Willow, Central Park, has Urban Brunch from 3pm-11pm, food, drink, games and music from Chuckie Online, DJ Supa D & Coldsteps, DJ Firestarr and Urban Brunch Resident DJs TK, Mr Lion, T Rex, T3lsy and Itsyourgirlcoco playing RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall, Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afro House.

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.Yard of Ale has James Edmonds .Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Get Ready from 9pm.Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70’s to now from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Mr Griff, an original 6 piece funk and soul band hailing from Cambridge from 3pm to 6pm.Peterborough Conservative Club has Dr Phil. Members free, guests £3 .Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Little Secret from 9pm - 11.30pm.

The Crown has SaturdayThe Tour*ettes from 9pm playing chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Brit Pop via 70s New Wave .SUNDAY July 2:The Ostrich Inn has Ezio Lunedei from 4.45pm.Charters has Jazz Underground from 12-3pm, a live DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews, followed by Summer Sundays with The Contacts (pictured) from 3pm – an afternoon of Motown & solid soul music.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The E-Fits from 2pm playing classic Punk, Ska and New Wave covers from 1976 to 1986.Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6-11pm.

TUESDAY July 4th:

Brewery Tap has pub quiz night from 8pm. Up to 6 people on a team. £1 entry, winner takes the pot.

WEDNESDAY July 5th:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Si & Soph's Shenanigans from 7.30pm - 10.30pm, a monthly spoken word night. To get involved [email protected]

Charters has Bob Renton, a distinguished alt-folk singer songwriter from Peterborough. Playing classic and modern folk music from 8pm.