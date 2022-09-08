What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars

The Burghley Club, in Burghley Road, Peterborough

THURSDAY

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Kut plus support -from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has quiz night.FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Black Rose from 9.30pm.Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Frankly My Dear playing American 60s & 70s Rock – Neil Young, Crosby, Stills and Nash, America, The Eagles, Tom Petty and more from9pm.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Dance Craze Ska Night – Classic soul, original reggae and mod revival from 9.30pm – 2am, free entry.Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Titan (inside) from 8.30pm, playing hits from Iron Maiden, Ozzy, Judas Priest, AC/DC and more.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Money Shot. 9pm. Top Peterborough Party Band Playing quality Pop, Rock and Dance Chart Covers. (Free admission).

Bijou, Acoustic session featuring Chloe Lorentzen performing her own work and covers from 6.45pm.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Black Dog Murphy from 9.30pm;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has;Burghley Club has Radius 45 – a four piece professional function band based in Peterborough.Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen – top tunes from the 70s to now. From 9pm – 3am, free entry.Charters has Circa 73 – five piece rock covers and punked up pop band from 10pm, free entry.Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Park Royal band. Social dancing, large dance floor, 8pm till 11 pm

Everyone Welcome. Members £5. Guests £6.

The Yard Of Ale, Woodston, has Stealer performing.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Another Girl Another Planet. 9pm. Popular Peterborough Band, Playing Rock, Pop, Punk, New Wave, Northern Soul, Ska and 2-Tone Covers(Free Admission).

Iron Horse Ranch House has a Harvest Festival Ceilid from 6pm-9pm with the Frog on a Bike Ceilidh Band.

It’s going to be a good ‘ole knees up for all the family (outside event).

SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm followed by The Latiesha Maria Band from 4.30pm;Charters has Outlaw Eagles – a local band who are a tribute to the Eagles from 3-6pm, free entry.Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe: The Numbers. 2pm. Top five piece band from Ely, Cambridgeshire, playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod Covers. (Free Admission).

Burghley Club has David James Smith solo, from 3.30 pm.WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club