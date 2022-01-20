What’s on in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

See Jackson Lake at Coyotes.

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has an Mark Stevens (EP launch) plus support from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of up to 6 may take part – winning team gets £20 bar voucher. Free entry

FRIDAY:

Brewery Tap, Westgate has Sessions with DJ TK & Telsy. Bringing the old school urban music from 9pm – late. Free entry;

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has a sell-out gig from Carl Barât with support from The Gulps and stripped down acoustic set from Vigilantes;

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Radius 45 from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Dirty Rumour – playing Rock and Pop covers with a funky twist from 9pm. Free admission;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has DJ Sav playing Soul, Motown and Old Skool;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill, Northminster, has UK country music artist Jackson Lake (pictured above) from 9pm, plus DJ:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm;

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Midnight Calling, free entry;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Tour*ettes (expect to hear chart hits from 60s Soul to 90s Britpop via 70s New Wave and Noughties Nonsense) from 9pm. Free admission;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove. Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm – 2am . Free entry;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Take2Duo

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mark Haley from 8.30pm - 11.30pm;

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Chip Pauly, an acoustic soloist covering artists such as Paul Weller, The Small Faces, The Who and more, from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has CJ Hatt from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay – Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Soul Sista and the sounds of Soul, Reggae & Motown from 7pm to 10pm;

THURSDAY, 27th

The Ostrich Inn has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Winter Bike Night from 5pm - 9pm;