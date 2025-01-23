What's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thursday January 23: The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band Rehearsal from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its weekly General Knowledge Quiz at 8pm Questions from across the decades. Teams of up to 6 may take part, winning team takes £30 bar voucher.

FRIDAY 24th:

Charters, Town Bridge, has a captivating night of music as DJ Warren spins an eclectic mix of vinyl records, seamlessly blending genres from the 60s to the modern day.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has great live music from local covers band The Zephyrs from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Numbers from 9pm playing the best chart Brit Pop, Indie, Punk and Mod covers.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Old School Anthems and Future Classics mixed by DJ Nick T from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Press.

SATURDAY 25th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 23 Reasons from 9pm playing unique versions of songs from the 60s to present day.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Kara Jones Show from 9pm. The return of the sensational female vocalist with music from the 60s to present date. Members free, non-members £2.#

The Ostrich Inn has Socks On Records back again with East Angrier X, running between 2pm and 11pm with a 10 band line up. Headlining will be Spoilers as part of their 10th Anniversary tour. Also on the bill are Verse Chorus Inferno, Das Kapitans, Sprainer, Mices, Dudesmell, Our Souls, Rudimentary Paste, Yoke and Adventures By Post.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Cosmic Rodney.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has The Get Down from 9.30pm -3am playing Funk, Soul, R&B, Hip Hop and Drum n Bass. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after

Charters has Clarksdale Contract from 10pm – Peterborough’s No.1 blues band playing Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, The Band, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, George Thorogood, JJ Cale, Peter Green, John Lee Hooker and more!

Peterborough Conservative Club has Tom Cook.

March United Services Club has Scooted ‘n’ Booted (Ska covers band playing songs from artists such as Madness, Bad Manners, The Specials, The Selecter). Doors open 7:30pm. Tickets £10 members, £12 non-members.

SUNDAY 26th: The Ostrich Inn has Joe Drury from 5.30pm.

Charters has the magic of a stripped-back acoustic set that hits all the right notes with Johnny Quinn & Blanty from 3pm (pictured). Followed by, from 6.30pm, music quiz. Teams of six, free to enter with a £30 bar prize for the winning team.

Blue Bell, Werrington, has acoustic sessions from 2pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has afternoon karaoke from 4-7pm

TUESDAY 28th:

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Comedy Night (free, but must be booked).

WEDNESDAY 29th :

Blue Bell, Werrington, has Original Music Night.