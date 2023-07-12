What's on in Peterborough - including Willow Fest launch party, East Angrier 4 and Bearded Villains

See The Morphics at The Iron Horse Ranch House official Willow Festival launch party on Saturday.

​WILLOW FESTIVAL LAUNCH PARTY

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, July 15

The returning Willow Fest gets under way on Peterborough Embankment on July 21, but Saturday sees the official launch featuring Sara Ashley and The Morphics (pictured).

Sara is an accomplished singer/songwriter from Hertfordshire, while The Morphics are an original garage rock band based in Peterborough. From 7pm.

THURSDAY 13th:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Cush and Old Man Of The Fens from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz, 8pm.

FRIDAY 14th:The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Brotherhoods Roundabout, from 9pm. A Peterborough Progressive Rock tribute band featuring some of the city’s best loved and top musicians.

Charters has DJ Levan Lewis from 8pm – playing lovers rock, dancehall, bashment, ska, soca and dub plates.

The Ostrich Inn has Halo from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy and TK from 9pm – late – playing RnB, dancehall, hip hop, afrobeats and more.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Glam Slam Rock from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Expletives.

SATURDAY 15th:The Ostrich Inn has Day 1 of East Angrier 4 from 2.30pm and featuring eight bands – Rites of Hadda, Sleemo, Das Kapitans, Good Job Kid, Sprainer, The Prods, Coup De Tete and Dogs Teeth,

Yard of Ale has The Main Event.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has The Money Shot from 9pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Junk Puppets from 9pm .

The Crown has The Mighty and the High from 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am, playing top tunes from 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Bearded Villains East Anglia from 2pm. Fourlive bands, pizza eating challenge, beard competition, craft stalls and spicy stein challenge. Charity event. Free entry.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Willow Fest Official Launch Party

SUNDAY 16th:The Ostrich Inn has Day 2 of East Angrier 4 from 3pm with seven bands – Elephant Takedown, Brave Liaison, Keep This Up, All Fall Down, Sleeps Cousin, Matty G and Lil Winter plus Aubrey Eels..

Charters has Summer Sundays in the beer garden from 3pm with The Glorious One Eyed Cats – specialists in Rock & Roll and Rhythm and Blues.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Caustic Lights from 2pm. Top Peterborough party band paying Pop, Rock, Rock ‘n’ Roll’ and Dance chart hit classics.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has a free pub quiz from 8pm.

WEDNESDAY 19th:

The Ostrich Inn has Gary Parfitt and Chino El Indio from 8pm.

COMING SOON:

​Revival #2 at The Met Lounge, August 27

The original home of Peterborough’s first ever nightclub Anabelles is hosting another night of disco, jazz funk and soul from the golden era of ‘76-’87.

It is bound to bring back memories of Annabelles, Slickers, Canters and The Gables, with Steve Jason and Steve Allen on the decks.