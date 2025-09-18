What's on in Peterborough - including two-day Italian Festival

Giovanni Pernice will be the special guest on the Sunday at this weekend's Italian Festival

PETERBOROUGH ITALIAN FESTIVAL

Cathedral Square, September 20 and 21

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice will entertain crowds and share some dancing tips when the festival, first held in 2009, returns to the city centre. The Strictly champion will be the special guest on the Sunday but there will be a live entertainment programme across both days, along with Italian food and drink, merchandise stalls, classic Italian vehicles, children's activities, and more. Italian chef Carmelo Carnevale will be giving cooking demonstrations on both days.

NORTHERN LIVE – DO I LOVE YOU at The Cresset, September 19

Keeping the Faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the North and eventually swept the nation including an 11-piece band with 4 lead vocalists performing over 30 original hits.

Katie Price and Kerry Katona, New Theatre, September 20

Sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions.

Tim Peake: The Quest to Explore Space, New Theatre, September 25 With fewer than 650 people having reached Earth’s orbit, nobody is more qualified than Tim to celebrate the historic achievements and human endeavours of space exploration. Tim will share the remarkable stories of some of his fellow astronauts.

Liza Pulman Sings Streisand

New Theatre, September 18

Fascinating Aida’s acclaimed singer and comedienne Liza Pulman celebrates the legend of Barbra Streisand in concert with her fabulous band and musical director Joseph Atkins.

Peterborough Jazz Club: Louise Marshall and The Brethren

Key Theatre Studio, September 19

The news season stars with this sold out show featuring, from the Jools Holland Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, the fabulous vocalist Louise Marshall and The Brethren.

Cilla & The Swinging Sixties

Key Theatre Studio, September 24 and 25

Celebrating the life and music of the legendary Cilla Black, this show includes a selection of her well-known contemporaries, including Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Petula Clark, The Beatles and many more.

Peterborough Alive at The Cresset, September 20 (6pm) An annual celebration of uplifting music, worship and community spirit. Hosted by the City of Grace Church, Peterborough, the event brings people together from all walks of life, whether you're of faith or not.

Online Talk: Assassins and Templars - A Battle in Blood and Myth

Part of Peterborough Cathedral Tours and Talks, September 18 Steve Tibble on The Assassins and the Templars, two of history’s most legendary groups. One was a Shi’ite religious sect, the other a Christian military order created to defend the Holy Land.

Landmark Theatres Book Club launch

Key Theatre bar, September 23

Dive into a fantastic selection of books in all genres – from stories related shows coming to Key Theatre and New Theatre, to general theatre themes. You’ll be able to discuss each read with other club members in person.

Book 1: Alan Turing - The Enigma by Andrew Hodges

It was the book that inspired award winning film The Imitation Game, and from October 12-14, a new production of Hugh Whitemore’s Breaking The Code -s on at the New theatre.