What's on in Peterborough - including Roman re-enactment, mythical beasts, top class comedy and more

Here’s what’s coming up in Peterborough this week

DRAGONS AND MYTHICAL BEASTS at New Theatre, Jun 4/5

Enter into a magical world of myths and legends in this fantastical show for all the family.

Come face to face with some of the most magnificent monsters and terrifying beasts ever to walk the earth. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku; the Tooth Fairy (not as sweet as you’d think), an adorable Unicorn and majestic Griffin. From the creators of the international smash hit Dinosaur World Live, who bring spectacular puppets to life.

Dragons and Mythical Beasts comes to the New Theatre

Advance of the Romans at Flag Fen, June 1 and 2

Step back in time and experience the excitement of ancient Rome right here in Peterborough, featuring the

renowned Ermine Street Guard, one of the country’s leading Roman reenactor groups.

Al Murray: Guv Island, The Cresset, May 31

Standing up so you don't have to take it lying it down anymore, the Pub Landlord is back to make sense of the questions you probably already had the answers to.

BRB2: CARLOS ACOSTA’S CLASSICAL SELECTION

New Theatre, June 1

From sensational, heart-stopping moments to comic masterpieces, this brilliant ballet show includes instantly recognisable music and dance that will bring the house down.

SINGERS OF NOTE

Paston Church, June 1 (7pm)

The four-part harmony mixed vocal group will showcase a wide and well-known variety of songs from stage and cinema.

ALFIE MOORE: A FACE FOR RADIO

Key Theatre, May 31

In almost twenty years as a cop on the beat, Alfie Moore ‘has seen it all’ so, in addition to all that policing knowledge and experience, he has a wealth of hilarious stories you ‘just couldn’t make up’.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year, Queensgate, June 3 to July 7The world-renowned exhibition is on loan from the Natural History Museum. This is the 59th year of the competition and features images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

PETERBOROUGH JAZZ CLUB: NIGEL PRICE ORGAN TRIO PLUS ALEX GARNETT.

Key Theatre Studio, May 31

Nigel Price, who has been at the forefront of British jazz for many years, brings one of the most exciting bands in the UK to the club.

SOUNDLE

Key Theatre, June 1 and 2

The live music will feature five bands on the main stage on both Saturday and Sunday. The diverse set of musical genres is designed to deliver a high quality program over the two days.

Summer Craft & Gift Market

Peterborough Cathedral, May 31/June 1

Discover some of the best arts, crafts and local food in the area. Entry is staggered, however there is no limit to the amount of time you can spend browsing.

All proceeds go to sustaining the cathedral.

Opening times: Friday 1pm – 8pm (last admission 7pm), Saturday 10am – 5pm (last admission 4pm)

Tickets are now on sale : Online - £2.20 plus booking fee (£2.50 altogether); On the door - £3.00 per person; Under 16s get in free!

Comedy Club at The Cresset, May 31

The line-up features Roger Monkhouse, one of the most original and distinctive acts on the scene; Danny Ward, whose observational humour is up-beat and well honed; the ultra-cynical Kathryn Mather; and the relatable and personable Mike Gunn.

THE LADYBOYS OF BANGKOK: 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Key Theatre, June 5