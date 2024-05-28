The Romans are coming.... to Peterborough's Flag Fen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get up close to Roman soldiers at an exciting new living history event at Peterborough’s Flag Fen this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Archaeology Park will be taken over by the Advance of the Romans event featuring authentic Roman soldiers led by the Ermine Street Guard, renowned for their dedication to historical accuracy and authenticity.

This promises to be an immersive journey into the past.

Whether you're curious about Roman cuisine, fascinated by ancient craftsmanship, or simply eager to step back in time, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Advance The Romans at Flag Fen on June 1 and 2

Step into the shoes of a Roman soldier as you meet authentic reenactors who will showcase their armour, equipment, and military prowess. From live demonstrations of training exercises to the precise manoeuvres of Roman legions, spectators will witness first hand the discipline and skill that defined the Roman military unit.For those eager to try their hand at ancient skills, there will be an opportunity to use a quern stone mill, a device used in ancient Rome for grinding grains into flour.

Visitors can experience first hand the labour-intensive process of milling grain and gain a deeper appreciation for ancient technology.Visitors will also be able to visit a Roman temple, join in a religious ceremony, consult a Roman doctor, meet a Roman artist and talk to a soldier in your local Legion.

Here are some of the things to look forward to.

Arena displays: Twice each day at 12pm and 3pm, comprising an explanation of the armour and equipment of the Roman soldier, a demonstration of marching and daily drill and a demonstration of battle tactics followed by a display of Roman artillery.

Story telling in the Roundhouses: Boudicca with her chariot will tell the story of her rebellion against the Romans (10.30am, 11.15am, 1pm, 1.45pm and 2.30pm).

How to be a Roman soldier: Children are invited to become new recruits in the Roman army; their Roman leader will teach them how to march and how to use their Roman sword and shield.

Roman dig: Be a mini-archaeologist and have a go at digging are recording what you find in the Flag Fen Roman villa.

Roman gods and goddesses trail: Find the clues hidden around Flag Fen, to find out more about the Roman pantheon.

Tickets at eventbrite.co.uk

To get ready for the Advance of the Romans, why not go along for some Roman themed half term fun on Wednesday and Thursday (29th/30th)?

Wild crafting - make your own unique Roman leaf crown and use your findings from the parkland at Flag Fen to print your own clay penny.

Wild questing - Follow the Roman Army trail to uncover the life of a Roman Soldier, try out tests you would need to master to become a new recruit and win a prize.