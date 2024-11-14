What's on in Peterborough - including Mr Sleepybum, a stunning light show and tribute shows

Mr Sleepybum is at the Key Theatre

Tributes to some of the greats, fun shows for kids and the Cathedral brought to life with light and sound…. your what’s on this week

Mr Sleepybum, Key Theatre, November 16 (two shows)

Do you have stupid and silly dreams at night? Well, Mr. Sleepybum does, and he’s going to re-enact them all for you in this high-energy, interactive, kids’ comedy show for the whole family. Mr Sleepybum awakes in his bed to find a room full of parents and children. A circus of silly sketches and dream scenes ensues, from swimming with Sharks to solving the mystery of a stolen chocolate cake to dodging balls in the guide of the Cowboy Ball-Dodger. Mr Sleepybum’s imagination is limitless.

‘Starlight’ at Peterborough Cathedral, November 12-16

The award-winning artistic collaboration known as ‘Luxmuralis’ are back with a spectacular Christmas illumination display, which will transform Peterborough Cathedral inside and out using stunning sound and light artwork.

The Nick Ross Orchestra “The Glenn Miller & Rat Pack era In the Christmas Mood”

Key Theatre, November 17

The lights soften, the mood settles. An audience waits for that first moment of sound. The Big Band is poised, relaxed, but with eyes anxious for the lead. And then, the murmured notes of ‘Moonlight Serenade’…and the night, it seems, is suddenly full and timeless.

Recapture the sounds of a bygone era – the Classic Big Band Sound of the 1940s with a liberal “sprinkling” of Christmas Big Band arrangements.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE

Haycock Manor Hotel, Wansford, November 16/17

More stalls, more fairground rides and an amazing indoor food hall with tons of Christmas goodies. There’s street entertainers, kiddy rides, and big rides for big kids! Plus 50+ craft and homeware stalls.

A VISION OF ELVIS, New Theatre, November 16

Put on your blue suede shoes and celebrate the music of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with Rob Kingsley and his talented cast. This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time.

The Ultimate Swift and Style Experience

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 16

Dedicated to and based around the music of pop icons Taylor Swift and Harry Styles with tribute acts, DJ, lip sync battles, giveaways and more. Dress to impress!

EVIL DOES NOT EXIST

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theare, tonight

The film is a quiet, contemplative exploration of environmental and social themes, examining how urban development can clash with rural life and ecological integrity.

THE CAVERN BEATLES, The Cresset, November 16

Featuring a cast of multi-talented instrumentalists and singers, all of whom are hugely dedicated Beatles fans, experience the uncanny vocal resemblance to the Fab Four, a as they celebrate The Beatles Touring Years of 1963 through to 1966

Peterborough Local History Society

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, tonight at 7.30pm

Society member Dr Sadie McMullon will be speaking about Lily Violet Bryant, who was Peterborough's first female councillor, and first female mayor. Visitors welcome, £3.

COUNTRY ROADS, The Cresset, November 15

One Night of Country Classics is a special evening, celebrating country superstar royalty. Enjoy the very biggest country songs of all time; 9 to 5, The Gambler, Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, King of the Road, Crazy, Rhinestone Cowboy, Jolene and more.

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES, The Cresset, November 18

Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with a spectacular spirit lifting, heart-warming, afternoon of festive nostalgia. Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with over 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and carols.

Shaun Ryder – Happy Mondays, and Fridays, and Saturdays, and Sundays

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

He’s the wild man of rock who became a national treasure. Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman Shaun is on the road with a new spoken word tour.