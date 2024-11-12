Watch: Epic light and sound show illuminates Peterborough Cathedral

By Brad Barnes
Published 12th Nov 2024, 19:10 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 08:58 GMT
The much-anticipated and spectacular Starlight light and sound show by Luxmuralis has been switched on to dazzle visitors to Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday.

Everyone can enjoy a FREE light display on the outside of the Cathedral – with the continuous external display, set against the iconic architecture of the West Front, creating a beautiful and atmospheric experience for all visitors as they enter the precincts.

For the full Starlight experience inside the Cathedral, tickets are still available, but popular time slots are selling out quickly.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Luxmuralis back to the Cathedral,” said Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing at Peterborough Cathedral.

“This year’s show promises to be more magical than ever, and by offering the outdoor display for free , we’re making it accessible for every family to experience the wonder that Starlight brings. It’s a chance for the community to come together and enjoy this truly unique event in the heart of our city.”

Tickets can be booked via the Peterborough Cathedral website. Prices start at £7.50 for adults with options for families.

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

Starlight

Starlight by Luxmuralis is at Peterborough Cathedral until Saturday, November 16

