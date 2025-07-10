What's on in Peterborough - including Jools Holland in concert

The Jeff Cummins exhibition at Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery

Right Between the Eyes at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September

A major retrospective of the work of British illustrator Jeff Cummins. This exciting exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the creative legacy of an artist whose vivid imagery has left an indelible mark on pop culture over the past five decades.

Jeff is best known for his distinctive work on Kung Fu Monthly—where he brought Bruce Lee to life for a generation of martial arts fans—as well as his striking album covers for Paul McCartney and other music legends.

JOOLS HOLLAND AND HIS RHYTHM AND BLUES ORCHESTRA New Theatre, July 16 After building his reputation as part of Squeeze, in 1987, Jools formed The Jools Holland Big Band which metamorphosed into the current 19-piece Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

Guenther Steiner LIVE: Unfiltered at New Theatre, July 12 Buckle up and fasten your seatbelts for a hugely entertaining all-areas-access conversation spanning a decade inside Formula 1, with former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, star of Netflix’s smash hit docuseries Drive to Survive.

LOVE, SACRED AND PROFANE at Thorney Abbey, July 12 (7.30pm)

Peterborough Choral Society perform music by Monteverdi, Gabrieli and Purcell. They will be joined by outstanding soloists and world-class instrumentalists to take you on a journey from early 17th century Venice to the English Restoration. Pay on the door.

The Merry Wives of Windsor: Mask Theatre at The Lido, July 10-12

The play centres on two merry wives’ scheme to outwit the foolish men (and one bombastic knight) of Windsor. It is full of big characters, colourful costumes and physical comedy. Tickerts: www.seaty.co.uk/merywives2025.

Eat, Sleep, Dance Repeat

The Cresset, July 13 at 11am and 6.30pm

Tu Danse Studios bring their 2025 celebration of many dance styles from the students of Tu Danse & Tu Danse Academy. Tu Danse Performing Arts students will also be taking to the stage.

FOODIE FRIDAY

Ferry Meadows, July 11

bursting with flavour, fun and feel-good vibes! Join us from 5pm to 8pm at Lakeside in Ferry Meadows for an evening of great food and live music you won’t want to miss.

EYE Summer Festival

Lindisfarne Recreation Ground, July 12, 1pm – 8pm Enjoy a vibrant mix of live music, delicious food stalls, fairground rides, and a collection of vintage vehicles at this free, family friendly event. What’s Happening: Live music performances throughout the day; Tasty treats from a variety of food vendors; Classic fair rides for all ages; Vintage vehicle showcase; Handmade crafts and local art; Exciting community raffle; Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until November

Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Robots, Sea Devils, Silurians and Weeping Angels are showcased in one of the largest displays of both restored and surviving Doctor Who props.