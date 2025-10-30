What's on in Peterborough - including Indie alternative gypsy swing band Opaque at The Ostrich

Tickets have gone on sale for legendary UK Ska band Bad Manners’ Peterborough gig in December.

For the first time since they headlined The Willow Festival many years ago, Bad Manners will return to Peterborough to play The Met Lounge in Bridge Street as part of their Xmas 2025 tour on December 3.

The band headlined The Willow Festival in July 2002 before returning to play a show at The Park later that year.

This date is part of the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour – which is timed nicely as The Met Lounge celebrates 50 years of being a venue also this year. Although, back in 1975 when the venue first opened it was known as Anabelles!

Tickets are on sale now from skiddle.com priced at £30 plus booking fee.

THURSDAY 30th :

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Halloween Party from 8pm.

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Shed Head Comedy night from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn has indie alternative gypsy swing band Opaque on October 31

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 31st:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has Halloween party with Sin Central and DJ Eddie Nash. From 7pm party will be in the marquee and then move inside until 3am.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Halloween party with Paisley Circus from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Opaque from 9.30pm.

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has a Shed Full of Soul - Northern Soul, Motown and Mod night.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Halloween party with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 2am. Halloween cocktails and shots. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Halloween Party with The Numbers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Resurgence from 9pm. (Halloween Special). Peterborough covers band, Playing Pop, Rock, Indie, Soul and Punk. SATURDAY November 1st:

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Ed Franz.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Public Affair from 9pm. Rock and Pop covers band featuring top local musicians. (Previously known as The Reckless).

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm.

The Shed Smoke House, Cowgate, has Chloe Loader from 2pm-5pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Zephyrs.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 4am, playing top tunes from 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after 11pm, £10 after midnight.

Charters has Halo from 10pm – playing rock, pop and funk covers.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Dr Phil.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Irene’s Secret from 9pm. Popular 7-piece Peterborough party band playing Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll, Glam Rock, and R&B / Soul . Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY November 2nd:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Off The Record, from 3pm.

The Shed Taproom and Deli, Fletton Quays, has Christian Smith from 3.30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has The Kobras from 5.30pm. Charters has Andy Hughes from 3pm playing progressive rock, alternative, britpop, folk and jazz.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has High Point Players from 2pm. Peterborough band who ooze fun and style with their dynamic energetic stage presence covering all genres of music from across the decades.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Without a Doubt from 12.30pm.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm, free entry and free drink voucher to each performer.

TUESDAY 4th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. WEDNESDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.