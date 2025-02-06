What's on in Peterborough - including children's favourite The Gruffalo on stage

A classic book adapted for the stage, stand-up comedy, a great nostalgic exhibition and more

THE GRUFFALO at Key Theatre, February 11 and 12

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? Songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3 and above.

See The Gruffalo this weekend

Adam Kay: UNDOCTORED

New Theatre, February 7

Undoctored follows on from This is Going to Hurt, leaving audiences laughing and crying with Adam’s unique tales of life on and off the wards.

LUKE COMBS UK at The Cresset, February 9

The image of Grammy-nominated country megastar Luke Combs and more importantly that North Carolina country vocal and sound are on full display. The band perform all of Luke’s hits and fan favourites from across all of his albums.

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists

Peterborough Museum, February 8-May 31

A bright and nostalgic exhibition celebrating the incredible illustrations behind the beloved Ladybird books and the talented illustrators who brought Ladybird stories to life for over 30 years.

Peterborough Arts Cinema: RADICAL

John Clare Theatre, tonight (7.30pm)

A dedicated teacher in a struggling Mexican border town inspires his students to dream beyond their circumstances and refuses to let them be defined by their modest means.

P!NK LIVE, The Cresset, February 7

Starring Vicky Jackson, the world’s foremost Pink tribute artist, this breath-taking and energetic production recreates performances from Pink’s live concert tours, featuring all of her greatest hits played by a live band.

Clinton Baptiste: Roller Ghoster!

Key Theatre, February 9

Britain’s most celebrated clairvoyant medium psychic from Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights’ returns with his brand new hilarious one-man stand up show.

The Haunting of Blaine Manor

Key Theatre, February 13-15

Renowned American parapsychologist Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a seance in Blaine Manor, said to be the most haunted building in England. However, Earle’s arrival awakes something horrific within the manor’s walls. As a raging storm closes them off from the outside world, Earle and his companions find that what is waiting within the manor is not nearly as horrific as what has entered with them.

Defying Gravity - West End Women at The Cresset, February 8

A celebration of women who have made their mark on the West End stage, performed by a cast of incredible vocalists and an all female band. With songs from Wicked, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Waitress and more,

Herman’s Hermits 60th Anniversary Tour

Key Theatre, February 7

Formed in 1964 in Manchester they are, to this day, a hugely popular touring band, thrilling audiences worldwide with their unique sound and warm humour.