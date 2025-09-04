What's on in Peterborough - including a cricketing legend on stage

Catch cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham at New Theatre tonight

Join an audience with Sir Ian Botham or enjoy an exhibition or two, great theatre and shows paying tribute to musical legends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Audience with Sir Ian Botham New Theatre, September 4 The former England captain, who was one of the most impactful all-rounders of his generation with 14 centuries and 383 wickets, discusses his amazing career, and everything in between.

Most Popular

The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre until Saturday

Prepare to be whisked away on a riotous ride of espionage, intrigue, and non-stop hilarity by Stamford Shoestring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A smash-hit blend of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 spy thriller and Monty Python-style humour – a whirlwind chase across Britain, complete with flying bullets, handcuffs, secret agents, and a suspiciously enthusiastic flock of sheep.

The Chris Stapleton Experience at The Cresset, September 4 For country fans, few names resonate more deeply than Chris Stapleton. Known for his rich, soulful voice and heartfelt storytelling, Stapleton’s music has captured hearts worldwide. Experience that same magic with the No. 1 tribute to the legendary Nashville star.

Kast Off Kinks at New Theatre, September 11 The current great line-up features Mick Avory (founding member of The Kinks), Mark Haley (Kinks 1989-93) and Mike Steed (Love Affair). Expect all the hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset and more.

Diana and Lionel – Endless Love The Show

New Theatre, September 5

Starring a sensational cast, incredible vocals and a stellar live band, Endless Love is the ultimate feel good night out and it celebrates the two legendary artistes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P*ssed Up Panto® – Sleeping Beauty at New Theatre, September 6 If you’ve ever wondered what a pantomime cast would get up to if there were no children in the audience…then you’re half way there! Add to that a nail-biting audience vote for the one cast member who must complete a savage drinking challenge throughout the show (as the other performers do their best to keep the story running to its ‘happy ending’!) and you can see why absolutely anything could happen…and it probably will! It’s full of innuendo, hilarious comedy routines, parodies of well-known songs and audience participation. Age guidance 16+

Precinct Tour, Peterborough Cathedral, September 5 and 6 Enjoy the beautiful plants, stunning architecture and fascinating history of the Cathedral precincts a registered park and garden lying within a conservation area of the historic quarter of Peterborough. Learn more on this 90-minute tour

Jack Dee: Small World The Cresset, September 5 In this sold out show Jack doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.

J.M.W. Turner at 250

Community Gallery - Peterborough Museum until September 28

See two of his early watercolours of Peterborough Cathedral. These delicate works are rarely shown due to conservation needs, making this a unique opportunity to view them in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right Between the Eyes at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery until September 21 A major retrospective of the work of British illustrator Jeff Cummins. It is an opportunity to explore the creative legacy of an artist whose vivid imagery has left an indelible mark on pop culture.

Music in the Park: Salvation Army Brass Band

Ferry Meadows, September 7 from 2.30pm – 4.30pm

The band will be playing some well-known hymns, marches and songs from the musicals outside the Visitor Centre.

Elsewhere at Ferry Meadows there is Foodie Friday (5th) from 5pm to 8pm at Lakeside – enjoy some street food, refreshing drinks and live music from talented local musicians.

And on Saturday (6th) from 10am Peterborough Model Flying Club are holding their annual Flying Aces event on Oak Meadow.