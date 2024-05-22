What's on: Great line-up for Duckfest and who’s for daytime clubbing?
Thursday, 23rd
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm.
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.
FRIDAY 24th:
Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Mr Nash presents Funk & Stuff – playing 60s, 70s, Raregroove, Hip hop and more from 8pm.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Guards (reunited) from 9pm. Expect to hear the very best Rock, Pop and Indie classics again.
The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Party Beats Duo from 9pm, with Caribbean street food from JEZ Guyanese Cuisine , 5pm-8pm.
The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers Present Dos Teeth!, The Shuffle and A Great Notion from 8pm.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has from Salmon Dave.
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Carl Sinclair Trio from 10pm. Award winning pianist Carl and his trio will play “feel-good music”. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity.
SATURDAY 25th:
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Famous Unknowns from 9pm playing the best Pop and Rock covers
The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Rock cover band 2020 Vision from 9pm.
The Ostrich Inn has Circa 73 from 9.30pm.
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Lee Clingan.
Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The One Eyed Cats.
Brewery Tap has DJ Mr Nash presents the Get Down – playing funk, soul, RnB, Hip hop and drum n bass from 9.30pm -3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.
Charters has Set in Stone playing rock covers from 10pm.
Peterborough Conservative Club has Simon Rose.
Iron Horse Ranch House has The Main Event from 9pm - 11.30pm.
Iceni Meadery, Alfric Square, Woodston, has The Xtremities (part of the Grand May Fayre).
SUNDAY 26th:
The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, has Duckfest, featuring Nicole Lawrence, The Contacts, Soul FX, The Tourettes, The One Eyed Cats, Free Soul Sister, Malcolm Fovargue plus DJ sets. Taking place from 12pm-9pm with food and drink. Tickets on sale now. In support of the British Heart Foundation.
Katana, Broadway, has daytime clubbing DJs Zoe Roberts, Adam Castleton, Anthony Thornhill, and Eclectic Ballroom's very own Zed Malik. Kicking off at 1pm, tickets include a two-course meal and three cocktails.
The Ostrich Inn has The High Rollers from 5pm.
Charters has Summer Sundays with a solo gig from Teddy Newberry – expect to hear The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and more from 3pm, followed by Monthly Music Quiz from 6.30pm.Brewery Tap has vocalist Matt Howard from 8.30pm.
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has DB5 from 2pm playing quality Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll and modern covers.
Peterborough Conservative Club has S Bank holiday special with Fraz.Yard of Ale has Kill Me Kate (country & classic rock).
WEDNESDAY 29th:
The Cock Inn, Werrington, has quiz night from 8pm, plus fabulous street food from Moda Food will be available from 5pm-8pm.