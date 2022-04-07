What’s on at Peterborough’s pubs, bars and clubs this weekend

Stevie Jones and The Wildfires are at The Ostrich.

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm;

Charters, Town Bridge, has a General Knowledge Quiz. From 8pm;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewery Tap in Westgate has Comedy Night with Big Deal Comedy – show starts 8pm. Tickets £10 from Eventbrite;

FRIDAY:

Charters has Candy Twist – Sixties covers band playing songs from an era revolutionary in the evolution of Pop. 10pm start, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Sidekicks from 9pm, playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission;

The Ostrich Inn has Steve Jones & The Wildfires (pictured) plus Stephen Tanner & The Runaways from 9pm;

Turbines Tavern, Lincoln Road, has Another Girl Another Planet from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Everything Urban with DJs TK and T3lsy – Afrobeats, Dancehall, RnB and more from 9pm, free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Morning Glory;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

Rhythm Room, New Road, has Reminisce from 9pm to 1am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Car Park Rendezvous from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Smarties from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Indie covers. Free admission;

Spanglers Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, has Warren DeWitt for a great night of music and dancing. Tickets £5.50 on the door, 8-11.30pm, everyone welcome;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Citizen Smith;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Sound Injectors , free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now, 9pm start, free entry;

Charters has Meg McPartlin – young female singer, songwriter and guitarist will be playing classics with a country twist from 3pm, free entry;

Peterborough Conservative Club has female vocalist Nicky from 8.30pm- 11.30pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Heathen (Inside) 8.30pm - 11pm, free entry;

Liberation has Soundbox from 11pm through until 4am. Resident DJs will be playing the best house and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Saturday Night Social from 9pm;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Lee Wilkinson. OTD £5/ Members £4;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by Ezio Lunedei from 4.30pm;

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has All The Small Things from 2pm, bringing back the glory days of Pop and Punk. Free admission;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Line Dance Social with Nadine Somers- £10 OTD;

MONDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Scary Clown Presents Misfortune Cookie and Midwich Cuckoos from 7.30pm;

TUESDAY:

Liberation in New Road is Tuesgay- Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

WEDNESDAY:

Iron Horse Ranch House has Open Mic Night (Inside) from 7.30pm, free entry;