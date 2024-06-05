What's on: A rave warehouse party and the launch of The Mustard Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Paradise Cell welcomes “rave royalty” while The Mustard Club offers an afternoon of jazz, fusion, Latin, Afro, Brazilian, boogie and funk.

THE PARADISE CELL

Here We Aren't, Godric Square, June 7

The Warehouse Party kicks off at 9pm with a two-hour b2b ‘87-93 roots of rave vinyl set on the Technics 1210s from James and Pat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paradise Cell, June 7

DJs on the night include rave royalty - ALTERN 8 (Mark Archer, Rave vinyl set), Rayan Gee (Shades of Rhythm), Sincere (High Rollaz), James Warp, pHentasm and DRAX MC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets on sale at Skiddle and on door subject to availability.

THURSDAY, June 6:The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz. Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Comedy Night in the function room from 8pm (ticketed event).

FRIDAY, June 7:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ JTL presents “Escape after work” in the beer garden from 6pm – late.

The Ostrich Inn has Twisted Presents featuring three bands from 8.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Jimmy James from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk It’s Friday with resident DJ MrNash. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Adam Leon.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the fabulous Freudian Slippers, playing all the songs you love, but rarely hear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Mighty And The High from 9pm playing a mix of Covers from the 60s, 7’s Post Punk and 90s Indie.

SATURDAY, June 8:

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Miscellaneous from 9pm playing Pop, Rock and Rock n Roll chart hits. Members free, non-members £2.

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has Spangler's CMC,and the first visit of M T Allan. £6 on the door, music starts at 8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Blackout UK .

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Rough Justice (rock n blues band).

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Soul FX from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has 80s Boat Party with DJs Lez and Luke from 2pm -10pm .

Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Shelby.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Halo from 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Funk covers.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Two of a Kind, from 9pm.

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Broken Heroes from 9pm - 11.30pm.

SUNDAY, June 9:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pack Horse, Northborough, has Guy Finley and the Neil Diamond Experience from 3pm.

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith and Adam Leon from 5pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Smarties from 2pm. Stadium Classic Rock and Pop experience.

Charters has Relentless UK – Hot rockabilly and rock n roll band from 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has The Mustard Club in the function room from 3pm-9pm.Guest selectors Lee Serjeant, Ian Jennings and Robin Chubb are joined by guest DJ, Dex Kitten, playing jazz, fusion, Latin, Afro, Brazilian, boogie and funk.

WEDNESDAY, June 12:

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Open Mic Night hosted by Gem & Gary from 7.30pm - Late.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has quiz night from 8pm, plus fabulous Korean street food from Maya Street Food will be available from 5pm-8pm.