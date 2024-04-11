What's On: A Disney diva, Strictly favourite, stand-up comedy, two local theatre groups and more

Hear Ursula's story in Unfortunate... at New Theatre from April 16

UNFORTUNATE: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch, New Theatre, April 16-20

With an original hot pop soundtrack and trademark filthy humour, the show follows Disney Diva Ursula as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. The legendary queer queen is ready to spill, in this tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers. With a new script and production, the latest version of this hit show is bigger, bolder and sexier than ever before. It’s time to take the plunge and dive into this year’s hottest night out.

​

PETERBOROUGH LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY

St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, Netherton, April 11 (7.30pm)

Dr Martyn Thomas will give a talk on Dr John Norton Collins and the Peterborough District Memorial Hospital - the city’s first purpose-built hospital which was also a war memorial. All welcome.

​

JOHANNES RADEBE – HOUSE OF JOJO

New Theatre, April 14

Join TV dance sensation Johannes Radebe and a host of eclectic characters in this brand-new theatrical celebration jam-packed with roof-raising music, dazzling costumes and world class dance.

​

ANGLIA COMEDY ALLSTARS

New Theatre, April 12

The Anglia Comedy Allstars are back in the city with a superb line-up featuring the amazing Sara Pascoe, Maisie Adam, Angela Barnes and Zoe Lyons!

​

OLIVER! Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society at Key Theatre until Saturday

Consider yourself at home with Lionel Bart’s classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, featuring iconic songs including “Food Glorious Food”, “I’d Do Anything” and “Oom Pah-Pah”.

​

G4 20th Anniversary Tour

The Cresset, April 17

The UK’s No.1 vocal harmony group and original X-Factor stars celebrate a double decade in the limelight with a spectacular anniversary show.

​

WESTWOOD MUSICAL SOCIETY: DEATH BY DESIGN

Key Theatre Studio, April 16-19

What happens when you mix the brilliant wit of Noel Coward with the intricate plotting of Agatha Christie? Set during a weekend in an English Manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time.

Edward Benner, a playwright, and his wife Sorel Bennet, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests arrive unexpectedly…

​

King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys

The Cresset, April 12

Rough, tough and always rocking, the legendary zany stage show sometimes belies the fact that here is the finest, most authentic rhythm & blues band ever to come from outside the USA.

​

CLASSICAL REFLECTION

St Oswald’s Church, Lincoln Road, April 12 (7.30pm)

Identical twins Naomi and Hannah are back for another concert. This will be music from stage and screen, featuring songs from Titanic, Disney, opera & more. Tickets £15.

​

AN EVENING WITH CHRIS WADDLE and CIVE ALLEN

The Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, April 12

Join two Tottenham Hotspur legends and members of the thrilling Spurs side of the mid 1980s – and enjoy a night of stories and good company with your compère Micky Hazard.

​

PETERBOROUGH ARTS CINEMA: Scala!!!

John Clare Theatre, April 11 at 7.30pm

In Britain’s post-punk Thatcher years, the infamous and legendary Scala cinema showed a diverse range of films, from high art to cult classics, sexploitation, horror, Kung-Fu and LGBTQIA+. Scala!!! is an anarchic, uproarious documentary telling the riotous inside story of independent cinema.

​

The Arts Society Peterborough

The Fleet Community Centre, April 11 at 10.45am