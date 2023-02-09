What's on: A big night of drum & bass - plus best of the rest

Strictly Soulful welcomes Grooverider, DJ Barrington and MC Fokus to Peterborough

​STRICTLY SOULFUL

Parkway Club, Friday, February 10

Strictly Soulful returns with its biggest line up yet. which will see the mighty Grooverider (BBC Radio 1) taking to the stage, alongside MC Fokus (X-Bar Theory) and DJ Barrington (Warning, The Junction, Cambridge).

Support will come from residents Instant, Tredda, Kloak, Massive, Sparka MC, Linden D & Drax MC.

Doors open at 9pm and you can prebook tickets now on FIXR

THURSDAY:

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz Night from 8pm;FRIDAY:Charters has The Expletives from 10pm – A rambunctious tribute to the punk, new wave explosion of the 70s and 80s. Free entry;The Ostrich Inn has 2012 Band from 9.30pm;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco inferno with DJ Theodore S Supafly from 9pm – 1am. Free entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Carpark Rendezvous, acoustic duo’The Crown, Lincoln Road, has P Town Funk from 9pm playing Soul, Funk, Reggae, Rock, Pop and big chart hits.SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has The Mighty & The High from 9.30pm;

The Crown has Velocity from 9pm with their stadium classic Rock and Pop experience;Yard of Ale has Another Girl Another Planet;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Soul 4 Sue Ryder with The Contact. A night of great soul music from the band, with DJ support from Sue Ryder's own Asif Shaheed. Free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am, Free entryCharters has The Money Shot from 10pm – playing rock, pop, indie, soul and more;Peterborough Conservative Club has Kriz Garrick. Members free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has HALO from 9pm – 11.30pm, free entry;

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, has a Neil Sedaka tribute plus Hayley Di Rito . Tickets: £8 members, £10 guests. Doors open 7pm;SUNDAY:

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe, has The Legionnaires 77 from 2pm playing Ska, New Wave, Pop, Rock and Disco chart covers;The Ostrich Inn has Head In The Sand Folk Session from 1pm - 4pm, followed by Stevie Jones + Support from 4.45pm;Charters has Dan Poole from 3pm – local singer songwriter who has been gracing the Peterborough music scene for the past few years. Free entry;

Parkway Club has Grapeviners Line Dancing with Cliff Weston from 7.30pm. Tickets £10;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s in Broadway has Tuesgays from 9pm;

Brewery Tap has Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm;THURSDAY (16th):

Iron Horse Ranch House has February Folk Roots Club from 8pm – 11pm, free entry;

The Ostrich Inn has Originals Acoustic Night with three performers from 8.30pm;