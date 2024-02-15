What’s going on around the Peterborough live music scene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

THURSDAY 15th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has The Songwriter Sessions - three performers from 8.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm. Teams of six max, free entry and winning team gets £30 bar voucher.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tribal Misfits are at Charters this weekend

Most Popular

FRIDAY 16th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Zephyrs from 9pm. Popular five-piece Peterborough party band playing Rock and Pop covers.

Charters has Eddie Nash “Funk & Stuff” from 8pm – playing all your favourites.

The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Latino Sound from 9pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Everything Urban with DJ T3lsy from 9pm – playing afrobeats, hip hop, RnB and more.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has One Eyed Cats.

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has Karaoke.SATURDAY 17th:

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Get Ready from 9pm. Five-piece female fronted band playing Pop, Rock, Soul and Disco from the 60s up to date

The Ostrich Inn has 23 Reasons from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has 5050 (rock band).

The Blue Bell, Werrington, has live music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Smoke & Mirrors from 9pm.

Fletton Club, High Street, has The Main Event from 9pm.

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am – playing top tunes from the 70s to now! Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Tribal Misfits (pictured) from 10pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Terry Carey.SUNDAY 18th:The Ostrich Inn has Soulful Strut DJ Session from 2pm - 7pm .

Charters has Waldo Rumkins duo from 3pm.

TUESDAY 20th:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz in the function room from 8pm. £1 entry, teams of six max and winning team gets prize from the bar and cash jackpot.COMING SOON:

Celebrating it's 25th Anniversary this year, Club With No Name certainly hasn't lost it's knack for bringing the biggest scoops from the underground music scene to the area.

There’s Night Boat 2 on February 24th with Ska band Dakka Skanks, followed on March 30th by Washington DC’s Scream, who will will be appearing at CWNN night in Stamford, one of only a handful of UK dates this year. Scream are known to many as the band that David Grohl used to play drums for before joining Nirvana!

Then in June, Charlie Harper, the frontman of punk band the UK Subs will be playing a solo acoustic show at Charters Bar. Charlie, who formed the UK Subs in 1976, a band he still fronts to this day, really is a true legend of the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year he turns 80 and will be celebrating by playing a headline show with his band at The Shepherds Bush Empire on his actual birthday!

Tickets for his appearance at Charters Bar are on sale now.