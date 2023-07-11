News you can trust since 1948
What you need to know about Brick Festival which is bringing LEGO to Peterborough

Enjoy a great day for families, collectors, adult builders and every other kind of LEGO fan at the Peterborough Brick Festival this weekend.
By Brad Barnes
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST

At Bushfield Leisure Centre on Sunday, there will be lots to see and do including speed building competitions, large scale displays, activities, traders selling loose bricks, LEGO sets, minifigures and accessories plus a dedicated building area.

Established in 2018, this celebration of all things LEGO is open to fans of all ages.

There will be some truly out of this world displays at the event that you won’t want to miss – and each Brick Festival event offers a totally unique selection of great displays.

Brickfest is at Bushfield Leisure Centre on SundayBrickfest is at Bushfield Leisure Centre on Sunday
    The dedicated building area allows you to channel your creativity with thousands of LEGO bricks!

    The Speed Building Competitions offer a variety of different challenges for both children and adults – and there will be prizes up for grabs too.

    Activity Sheets will be available for everyone to enjoy – grab one when you arrive and add an extra layer of LEGO brick fun to your visit. Can you find all of the hidden figures?

    The range of new and used LEGO sets available is always vast and varied. Whether you are trying to fill in gaps of your vintage collection, grab a pre-loved bargain set or just wanting to keep the kids happy, you’re sure to find something to suit. Alongside this is a huge range of LEGO minifigures plus accessories to support your hobby too.

    Tickets at www.brickfestivalevents.com

