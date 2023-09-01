What to look forward to as Thorney Festival returns

Lead organiser, John Shearman, says the aim of the festival is to lay on something that all the village can enjoy, at minimal cost. Most events will be free, although donations to help with costs and for a selected charity will be appreciated.

The festival begins this Saturday and Sunday with an “open house” at the Thorney Food Bank, to be opened by the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress; Scarecrow and Children’s Village Trail; and two talks and a display of locally sewn replica of the Bayeaux Tapestry at Thorney Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From September 4-8 there is the open house and a model railway demonstration; Pam Sly’s Open Racing Stables; and a rock painting workshop at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can take a look around Pam Sly's horse racing stables

Most Popular

September 9 and 10 there are children’s creative activities and Festival painting competition; village walk and Fen Edge walk.

A highlight is the Family Day at Bedford Hall on September 10 with classic cars, bouncy castle, live music with the Palmy Ukulele Band, Lounge Lizards and Topaz Duo, craft stalls and refreshments – including Indian and Afro-Caribbean food.

From September 11-15 there is another chance to see the model railway; Mosaic workshops at the tea rooms; Ad Lib band and the Thorney Children’s Choir at Bedford Hall.