What Autumn has to offer at Peterborough's New Theatre and Key Theatre

Autumn Season

The Key on The Embankment already has its exciting new season of theatre, music and live entertainment underway – which will culminate with the return of Peterborough’s longest-running pantomime.

This year panto-lovers can look forward to Dick Whittington (25 November – 31 December), the purrfect pantomime adventure that follows young hero Dick as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness in London Town.

As always with a Key Theatre pantomime, expect comedy, magic, mayhem and more!

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

The festive offering doesn’t end there – younger imaginations will delight in the Key’s Studio Christmas production for pre-school children: Santa’s New Sleigh (12 – 24 December).

There are a wealth of thrilling theatre productions heading to Peterborough this autumn, from brand-new productions of the classics to modern masterpieces that will surprise and delight.

Peterborough Mask Theatre will be bringing Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Treasure Island (19 – 22 October) to life in a new adaptation by acclaimed playwright, Bryony Lavery, in a production filled with adventure, music and marauding; remarkable wartime stories are explored - of the Women’s Land Army of World War II in Lilies on the Land (22 September ) and Major Denis Rake, recruited to the SOE as a spy who posed as a Parisian drag queen, in For Queen and Country (17 September ); thriller fans will love Death and the Maiden (22 – 23 November) and the Agatha Christie spoof, Murdered to Death (5 – 8 October) and the game’s afoot as the final Sherlock Holmes novel is brought to life in The Valley Of Fear (11 – 12 October).

Live music fans will be spoiled for choice this autumn with music from every era, whether it’s the 50s (Syd Lawrence Orchestra, tonight, 60s (The Foundations, 9 October and The Everley Brothers & Friends Tribute Show, 18 September ), 70s (Back to Bacharach, 1 October and G2 – Definitive Genesis, 15 October) or 80s (The Best of Queen, 6 October and the George Michael Story, 14 October).

Look out for That'll Be The Day

And for the Country and Rock fans, The Legends of American Country Show (25 October), Talon: The Best of Eagles (23 September ) and the ever-popular Rock for Heroes (11 Nov) will not disappoint.

Or why not try The Pitmen Poets (5 October): a special evening of songs and stories from the North East laced with humour and humanity.

If it’s comedy you’re after, we’ve a whole host of hilarious events that will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter: Jongleurs Legends (30 September ) brings the talents of Mike Gunn, Ninia Benjamin, Paul Tonkinson and

Jarred Christmas together for a stunning lineup; Daliso Chaponda (16 September ) and Glenn Moore (14 October) will be delivering masterclasses in standup comedy; P*ssed Up Panto (17 September ) will be presenting their own unique and drunken take on a much-loved panto classic, Cinderella, and the Ladyboys of Bangkok (3 October) will bring the glamour of Las Vegas to Peterborough for an evening of fun filled comedy and outrageous cheekiness.

The Pitmen Poets Pic Paul Norris

Musical Theatre fans will enjoy the Tony Award-winning 25 th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (27 September - 1 October), whilst younger patrons will delight in the spine-tingling Terry Deary’s Ghost Stories (24 September ) from the brilliant mind behind Horrible Histories.

And with a dazzling new magic show The Greatest Magician (27 October), the Steptoe and Son Radio Show (6 November) Crown Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake (12 November), and screenings of some of the Royal Opera House’s most famous works (Madama Butterfly 27 September , The Nutcracker 8 December) alongside some of the latest cinema releases in the ever-popular Silver Screenings completing the round-up, there really is something for everyone this season at the Key Theatre.

Peterborough New Theatre’s autumn season contains a thrilling mix of show-stopping West End musicals sitting alongside an exciting lineup of live bands, hilarious comedy and top-class entertainment.

Robert Temple

Broadway and West End hit musical, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (25 – 29 October) will have you singing along to some of the most well-known songs ever written whilst the sensational Strictly Ballroom The Musical (28 November– 3 December), based on the iconic Baz Luhrmann film, will have you dancing in the aisles.

And as nights turn colder, let the magic of Cirque Enchantment (16 – 18 December) transport to you to a mystical world of frozen beauty and magical adventure at Christmas.

Live music fans will be spoiled for choice this autumn with music from every era, from the Swinging Sixties (Sixties Gold, 21 October) to Ed Sheeran (The Shape of You, 16 October) catered for; whether it’s the UK Pink Floyd Experience (1 October) or Totally Tina (7 October), American Four Tops (9 October) and Boot-Led-Zeppelin (4 November), you’ll find something to surprise and delight whatever your music tastes.

Autumn also sees the triumphant return of That’ll Be the Day (28 September ) and their smash-hit That’ll Be The Day Christmas show (23 November) celebrating the golden age of Rock ‘n’ Roll and pop from the 50s and beyond, whilst direct from the West End, The Fairytale of New York (2 November) is back celebrating an Irish-inspired Christmas.

Rounding off the live music offering are Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love (3 November) and The Rocket Man (11 November), the number one tribute to Sir Elton John.

For classical music fans, or for something a little different, Calling Planet Earth (22 Oct) presents a symphonic celebration of the electric 80’s; the Rock Orchestra (6 October) play some of the greatest rock and metal tracks of all time in an intimate, Chamber Orchestra setting, and The Magical Music of Harry Potter (6 November) brings some of film’s most famous scores to life.

All the family are catered for this season, with In the Night Garden Live! (17 – 18 September) bringing Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends in an amazing live show based on the hit TV series; and the brand-new production of David Walliams’ Demon Dentist (17 – 20 November) is brought to life from the producers of the Olivier Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

Robert Temple: The Hypnotist (25 September) will be using volunteers from the audience to create a show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis; and comedian Paul Chowdhry brings his brand new show Family Friendly (No Children) on 4 December.