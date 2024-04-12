West End star John Barrowman up close and personal in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every song, whether a Broadway classic or a contemporary hit, showcases John’s inimitable style and his dazzling voice. His stories and personal anecdotes burst with his keen wit, Scottish charm, and infectious energy.

His vast West End and Broadway musical credits include leading roles in Anything Goes, Sunset Boulevard, Chicago, Evita, Miss Saigon, Company, Beauty and the Beast and Phantom of the Opera.

He is perhaps most recognisable for Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, and his numerous Saturday night entertainment shows.

John Barrowman is coming to Peterborough's New Theatre in October

“I’m really excited about my new show,” says John, who comes to the city on October 20. “I can’t wait to get on the road and perform for my fan family and all the new faces around the country who will get to know me better as I get back to my roots, celebrate my journey and tell my stories as I am ‘LAID BARE’ for everyone to enjoy!”

Matt Brinkler, of tour promoter RED Entertainment, added: “As the title – LAID BARE – suggests, this is a stripped-back, up close and personal production and unlike anything he’s done before. Not only is John an incredible singer with a huge range, he’s also a natural raconteur and I think audiences are going to love the chance to get to know the real John Barrowman.”