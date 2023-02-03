West End collaboration for Peterborough dance studio

Jason Winter

Jason – currently Dance Captain in Moulin Rouge at London’s Picadilly Theatre- is a professional dancer and musical theatre performer, originally from Peterborough, and he will be coming back to his roots for the first of his Intensive Programmes.

One Sunday a month he plans to deliver a schedule specifically for students aged 14 to 18 who are looking to train professionally as dancers or/and musical theatre performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day will run from 11am to 5pm and will not only consist of a variety of technical dance classes and ensemble singing lessons, but will also cover other skills used in the industry.

Jason Winter who appeared in Frozen the Musical

Most Popular

Jason says: “I am very excited about sharing the knowledge I have acquired over the last 15 years in the job, with young people that are hoping to audition for vocational schools and colleges.

“The course will be intense and of a very high standard, although we will still have lots of fun.”

Assisted by friends and colleagues also currently working in the arts Jason will be scheduling a programme of 10 sessions starting in September running through to June 2024.

Auditions for the programme will take place in July and will be in the form of a full day workshop held at the Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough.

Jason Winter who is appearing in Moulin Rouge

Jason trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has since had West End credits such as Frozen, Matilda, Kinky Boots, Chicago, and Wicked. He has also had many UK and international tours including Cats, Top Hat, Flashdance, Gypsy, West Side Story and Happy Days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad