Werrington will come to a standstill for Carnival - make a date
Prepare to see Werrington village taken over once more by a colourful, noisy, meandering parade as the annual Scout and Guide Carnival returns in June.
Preparations for the popular event are in full swing with things kicking off in Wells Close, as usual, on Saturday, June 22.
From there the parade representing numerous groups in Werrington will set off through the village at 1.30pm – the destination being Werrington Primary School field, in Amberley Slope – home to a sea of amusements, refreshments, lots of fun stalls and entertainment from dance groups and live bands.