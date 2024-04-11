Werrington will come to a standstill for Carnival - make a date

Prepare to see Werrington village taken over once more by a colourful, noisy, meandering parade as the annual Scout and Guide Carnival returns in June.
By Brad Barnes
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:53 BST
The 2023 Werrington Carnival procession through the villageThe 2023 Werrington Carnival procession through the village
The 2023 Werrington Carnival procession through the village

Preparations for the popular event are in full swing with things kicking off in Wells Close, as usual, on Saturday, June 22.

From there the parade representing numerous groups in Werrington will set off through the village at 1.30pm – the destination being Werrington Primary School field, in Amberley Slope – home to a sea of amusements, refreshments, lots of fun stalls and entertainment from dance groups and live bands.

Related topics:Werrington