Werrington Carnival - all you need to know about this weekend's event

A fixture of village life for more than 50 years, hundreds of youngsters, many in costumes, will once again take to the streets to bring the Werrington Scout and Guide Parade and Carnival to life on Saturday.

And hundreds more will line the route cheering them on.

Those taking part in the parade represent the Scout and Guide groups as well as local groups. They will walk from the meeting point on Wells Close and make their way to the fields of Werrington Primary School in Amberley Slope for the start of the carnival. They will hopefully be joined along the way by a vintage truck and steam bus, to add to the spectacle.

Werrington Guide and Scout Parade last year

PCR will be hosting the entertainment at the carnival, provided by live bands, and there will displays by local dance groups. Plus, there will be a magic show – so look out for the magician within the grounds.

There will also be a large gathering of stalls, many raising funds for local groups, and fairground rides, plus food and drink.