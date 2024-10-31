WATCH: World's most flexible person Liberty Barros from Peterborough to star in her own superhero comic

The teen has recently broken her seventh Guinness World Record

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World’s Most Flexible girl – who hails from Peterborough – is flexing her showbiz muscles with a new project that could lead to a Hollywood acting career.

It’s been a busy month for Liberty Barros, with the 16 year-old achieving her seventh Guinness World Record, making several US and UK TV appearances and starring in the latest edition of Ripley’s Believe it or Not book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now a move into the world of comic book superheroes could see the youngster heading for the bright lights of Hollywood.

Liberty Barros, alongside her dad Raam, left, and a representative of Guinness World Records.

Her dad Raam Barros told the Telegraph: “The comic book is being produced by Abstract Entertainment and will be launched at the first Monaco comic-con event on November 15.

“She has been cast as the main star in it. It’s a really big deal and we have got some really high hopes for it - we have already had some film studios showing an interest in adapting it into a motion picture.”

Raam was tight-lipped about what the comic book would entail, adding he couldn’t give us any more detail until after the official launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with the comic book, Liberty, who is now based in Los Angeles, has recently appeared on Fox News and Telemundo in America, ITV’s This Morning, BBC News, and Blue Peter – where she broke her seventh Guinness World Record.

Liberty Barros pictured at her Guinness World Record attempt on Blue Peter.

Liberty said: “The Fox News show was a totally different appearance where I became a chair for the presenter. I love American news, it is so energetic and fun and the reporters were so cool.”

The Guinness World Record was achieved earlier this month by performing 17 extreme backbends in 30 seconds – smashing the previous record of 10.

“That was a very physically hard day,” said Raam. “She’d just flown in from New York and had jet lag, and along with the record attempt, they wanted her to do a flexible dance performance – which was recorded for TV so they asked her to do it a few times. Then she did the interview section of the show. It was very tiring for her, but she did really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her This Morning appearance made national headlines as she shocked fellow guest Alan Titchmarch with her moves. The interviewers were Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond, who were super nice.”

As part of Liberty’s appearance in this year’s edition on Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, the teen recently visited the company’s warehouse in Florida as part of the process to make a statue for their wax work museums.

Liberty added: “The Ripley’s team took me to their head office and warehouse where they make the wax statues. They hand craft them and pay such close attention to detail including inserting each hair strand by strand - all by hand. They do an incredible job and the finished results look like the real person. Since then I have made videos with Ripley’s, which have gained tens of millions of views, and I can’t wait for the next step of the process!”

Raam concluded: “As her Dad I really care about her safety and how she is feeling above all else. Liberty has been on TV and news since age 10, so it’s very much part of her normal life.”