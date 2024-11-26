WATCH: Craig Charles bringing Funk and Soul heaven to Peterborough Cathedral

The countdown has begun to a night of Funk, Soul, Ska and Reggae grooves – headlined by Craig Charles – in Peterborough.

Get ready for a night of unmissable grooves and high-energy performances as the city’s Eclectic Ballroom teams up with the magnificent Peterborough Cathedral to present an unforgettable event on Friday (November 29).

The charismatic actor and revered host of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Funk and Soul Show, will bring his signature DJ set to the cathedral’s hallowed halls. Known for spinning a dynamic mix of classic grooves, rare gems, and contemporary bangers, Craig’s sets are pure joyrides through funk and soul heaven.

In addition, The Kubricks, masters of ska and reggae-infused anthems, will deliver a pulsating live PA packed with uplifting beats and infectious rhythms. With their reputation for high-energy performances, this band is set to ignite the dance floor and win new fans.

Craig Charles is gigging in Peterborough this weekend

And Zkeletonz, creators of their unique “post-pop” sound, will add an avant-garde twist to the night. Known for their captivating and bold performances, they’ll bring fresh, genre-defying vibes that perfectly complement the evening’s eclectic spirit.

The decks will also be graced by DJ Sam Flanagan, a maestro of genre-spanning mixes who knows how to keep the crowd moving from start to finish.

Supporting the main acts, local legends Mark Goodliff (Shock, Attic) and Pat Unwin (Dig Deep, Beats on the Barge) will keep the vibe alive, while the enigmatic Mr Rayan Gee (Shades of Rhythm) takes the mic as your host and MC for the night.