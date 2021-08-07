Venues making sure that you See It Safely in Peterborough

Penny Hansen, Jag Singh and Richie Ross who are signed up to the See It Safely code

Neil Diamond’s classic Sweet Caroline was also established as part of the Euro 2020 repertoire and provided an emotional soundtrack to some of the most memorable, joyous images of the campaign.

Further easing of Covid-19 restrictions on July 19 brought a huge programme of large-scale live music events back to audiences across the country – heralding a summer of festival fun. With nightclubs reopening their doors too – sharing music en masse has already been welcomed by thousands of music lovers across the country. The health impact of these events has yet to be measured but for an industry desperate to work, further delay would have been devastating.

Musical theatre shows are seeing a welcome return too, with many West End hit productions reopening to (largely) capacity audiences. But it’s not all been plain sailing. The production of Hairspray, starring Michael Ball, was suspended for number of days in early July and, more recently, performances of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new production of Cinderella, have been cancelled until August 18 due to positive covid testing.

Clearly, disruption and uncertainty will continue to cast a shadow over events for some time to come but audiences are encouraged to book with confidence. Many venues, including the Key, New Theatre and Cresset, are signed up to the See It Safely code of practice and will seek to rearrange your visit if you are unable to attend.

Locally venues are working together to ensure consistent messaging and measures around managing events safely. Restoring customer confidence will be vital to recovery.

The Cresset continues to fly the flag for touring musical shows, with visits from The Drifters (August 15) and Get Ready - The Ultimate Soul & Motown Party (August 20). Visit: cresset.co.uk for details and booking.

At Stamford Arts Centre, socially-distanced events will continue until September with audiences still encouraged to wear face-coverings, use hand sanitiser, and be mindful of other patrons.

The venue’s Jazz In The Ballroom series returns with the Esmond Selwyn Trio, on Friday, August 13.

Esmond Selwyn has long been recognised as one of the UK’s greatest performing jazz guitarists and jazz educators.

For this concert at Stamford Arts Centre, Esmond will be joined by double bassist Tom Clarke-Hill and drummer Andrew Wood.

The concert starts at 8pm, with tickets priced at £12 (£10) – plus booking fees. Bubble seating measures apply to all bookings. For further details, and to book, visit: stamfordartscentre.com