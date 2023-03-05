Live music event coming to Sandringham Estate this summer – featuring Van Morrison

Van Morrison has been announced as the latest headliner at an outdoor live music event, taking place at the Royal Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk, this summer.

The show, presented by Heritage Live, is taking place on Friday, August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles Cooper, of Heritage Live, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the peerless Van Morrison to the Royal Sandringham Estate.

“Van’s ability to create timeless music and his amazing live show will create a really unique and historic musical moment in these incredible surroundings.”

Most Popular

Van Morrison’s song-writing and vocal talents have seen him produce a body of material throughout the course of his career that has seen him take on everything from the British R&B, in which he originally made his name, to jazz, Celtic and soul.

Though also experimenting in these different genres, Van Morrison’s commercial success is well documented – ‘Brown Eyed Girl’, ‘Gloria’, ‘Here Comes The Night’, ‘Jackie Wilson Said’, ‘Bright Side Of The Road, ‘Have I Told You Lately’ – the list goes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born of his Irish Showband instincts, the magic of the live performance has been a consistent feature of Morrison’s career.

Over the course of his fifty year career Van Morrison has been recognised with awards and accolades such as a Knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello and six Grammys.

Van Morrison will also release ‘Moving On Skiffle’, an album inspired by his childhood love of skiffle music, on March 10, 2023.

Also performing at the event will be special guests Squeeze and Del Amitri, as well as the Old Time Sailors, who will open the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as The Who are also headlining Sandringham on their 2023 tour, which will see the band perform alongside the legendary Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, on August 28.

Former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, and nineties rockers The Lightning Seeds will also perform.

Pop superstar Robbie Williams has also announced not one but two exclusive shows in 2023, on August 26 and 27. Both events are sold out.

Customers must pre-register to purchase tickets at https://arep.co/p/van-morrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad