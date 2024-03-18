Underpass mural celebrating music legend Jazzie B's Peterborough gig
A music promoter and street artist have teamed up to celebrate the Peterborough appearance by a music legend with a stunning new mural.
Eclectic Ballroom and Nathan Murdoch are behind the artwork in the subway near to the Amazon warehouse in the city, celebrating Jazzie B coming to Peterborough Cathedral on April 27.
It carries the message “A happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race”.
The man behind Soul II Soul is performing a DJ set, with support from The Allergies Live and local DJs, in a collaboration between Eclectic Ballroom and the Cathedral.