Underpass mural celebrating music legend Jazzie B's Peterborough gig

A music promoter and street artist have teamed up to celebrate the Peterborough appearance by a music legend with a stunning new mural.
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Mar 2024, 08:45 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 09:03 GMT
Eclectic Ballroom and Nathan Murdoch are behind the artwork in the subway near to the Amazon warehouse in the city, celebrating Jazzie B coming to Peterborough Cathedral on April 27.

It carries the message “A happy face, a thumpin’ bass for a lovin’ race”.

The man behind Soul II Soul is performing a DJ set, with support from The Allergies Live and local DJs, in a collaboration between Eclectic Ballroom and the Cathedral.

Read “blending the scared with the soulful”

