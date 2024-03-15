Blending the sacred with the soulful- Jazzie B at Peterborough Cathedral

Jazzie B of Soul II Soul will be DJing in Peterborough in April.

Honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBOs last month Jazzie B (OBE) – the man behind Soul II Soul – brings a DJ Set, and a whole new sound to the historic Cathedral on April 27.

Jazzie B has long been seen as a pioneer of the British soul and dance music scene, rising to prominence in the late 1980s with his music collective Soul II Soul’s breakthough album Club Classics Volume One spawning the massive worldwide hits Keep On Movin and Back To Life.Over 10 million record sales , two Grammy award wins, two MOBOs (he received the Outstanding Contribution award in 1996), an Ivor Novello Award and numerous Brit Award nominations have followed.

​So how will our iconic cathedral sit with the venues he has played over the last 40 years?

Jazzie B poses with the Lifetime Achievement Award award in the winners room during the MOBO Awards 2024 at Utilita Arena Sheffield (Getty Images)

​"I have to be honest, I have been pretty blessed in regards to venues over the years,” he says. “What's more interesting is the different regions and different places I get to go to in this quest as a DJ. I am very familiar with Peterborough because of football – for my sins I am a football coach and have had a few lads up there.

“For me, it is always important to make a connection with our musical communities, so on this occasion that slightly trumps the idea of I am playing a cathedral. It is the fact I am coming to Peterborough and there is going to be members of the musical community that I get to meet and hang out with.”

He was delighted to be honoured at the MOBOs in February and gave a moving speech.

"​I have never been involved in the game for accolades, but it is always nice to be recognised by your peers,” he says.

"I never do anything for an award but I guess when the King (then Prince Charles) gave me an OBE for my service to the music business close to 20 years ago I suppose that was something, because it was more for my parents who had come over as part of the Windrush era and come to support the country.”

And what can the Peterborough audience expect?

​”Well, I have been in game since 1977 and have so many influence as a DJ who came up through the sound systems particularly in the West Indian community that has been part and parcel of my life

​"Now I do roughly about six hours a week on radio shows that are pretty current and I have been doing it for decades.

"I’ve worked Peterborough a couple of times with the band and DJing so I am really looking forward to it.”

Appearing with Jazzie B will be The Allergies Live, renowned for their high-energy performances and dynamic fusion of funk and hip-hop. Joining them are the talented Ryan Gee, Shades of Rhythm, Pat Unwin, plus event organisers – Eclectic Ballroom DJs Jim Norton and Zed Malik .

Zed Malik said: “We have always tried to push the boundaries, with every event we've curated, and this event will be one of the most spectacular . In one of most beautiful locations in Peterborough, it will be a show like no other.”

For tickets and more information, visit

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/eclecticbouji/t-noyednv