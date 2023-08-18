UNDER: Nene Flyover rave returns and this time with two stages - in pictures

For the first time on 12 August, UNDER had a new stage in the grounds of Nene Park

​UNDER – the massive outdoor dance event from Peterborough music collective Mixology – was back with a bang last weekend.

The UNDER concept is an outdoor dance event, bringing the world’s best DJs to a location under Peterborough’s Nene Flyover.

Local DJs and producers have a platform to perform while artists such as MAUR, Alisha, C.O.Z, Volaris, Micah Baxter, ADR and Roobinz have all played their first gigs at Mixology and have since gone on to be recognised nationally and internationally.

Taking over the space at Orton Mere, there were two stages dedicated to House & DnB featuring Hedex, Richy Ahmed, Vibe Chemistry, Alisha, Charlie Tee, Murphy's Law, Disrupta, Maur, Emily Makis, ADR, Issey Cross, Micah Baxter – to name but a few.

The event is returning early May bank holiday in 2024.

