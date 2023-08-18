News you can trust since 1948
UNDER: Nene Flyover rave returns and this time with two stages - in pictures

For the first time on 12 August, UNDER had a new stage in the grounds of Nene Park
By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 16:38 BST

​UNDER – the massive outdoor dance event from Peterborough music collective Mixology – was back with a bang last weekend.

The UNDER concept is an outdoor dance event, bringing the world’s best DJs to a location under Peterborough’s Nene Flyover.

Local DJs and producers have a platform to perform while artists such as MAUR, Alisha, C.O.Z, Volaris, Micah Baxter, ADR and Roobinz have all played their first gigs at Mixology and have since gone on to be recognised nationally and internationally.

Taking over the space at Orton Mere, there were two stages dedicated to House & DnB featuring Hedex, Richy Ahmed, Vibe Chemistry, Alisha, Charlie Tee, Murphy's Law, Disrupta, Maur, Emily Makis, ADR, Issey Cross, Micah Baxter – to name but a few.

The event is returning early May bank holiday in 2024.

UNDER

1. DSC04082.jpg

UNDER Photo: UNDER

Photo Sales
UNDER

2. DSC04434.jpg

UNDER Photo: UNDER

Photo Sales
UNDER

3. DSC04300.jpg

UNDER Photo: UNDER

Photo Sales
UNDER

4. DSC05305.jpg

UNDER Photo: UNDER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
